Springer: Tying tournament record 'pretty special'
Hayden Springer reacts to scoring an impressive 59 on the first round of the 2024 John Deere Classic, tying the tournament record and the lowest PGA Tour round this season.
Spieth trivia ahead of John Deere Classic return
Jordan Spieth, who has won the John Deere Classic twice, plays trivia with Amy Rogers to see what he remembers from 2015, the last time he played at TPC Deere Run.
Luiten wins court case to play golf at Olympics
Joost Luiten sits down with Golf Central to detail how he sued the Netherlands after not being named to compete at the Olympics despite ranking high enough to qualify.
Spieth: Fatherhood has changed what drives me
Jordan Spieth talks about the shift in his priorities after becoming a father as he prepares to play in the John Deere Classic for the first time in nine years.
Harmon details history with U.S. Senior Open
Bill Harmon joins Golf Central to discuss the U.S. Senior Open, sharing his experience as former Newport Country Club head professional and recovery from alcoholism.
Bhatia after disappointing finish: ‘it sucks’
Akshay Bhatia says 'it sucks' after his disappointing finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic where he had a bogey on No. 18 that would've forced a playoff against Cameron Davis.
Highlights: 2024 Italian Open, Round 4
Watch the best shots from the final round of the DP World Tour's 2024 Italian Open in Ravenna, Italy.
Green’s historical Women’s Amateur Championship
Melanie Green becomes the first American since 1996 to win the Women's Amateur Championship and talks about how the tournament unfolded for her.
Amateur Clanton contending at the Rocket Mortgage
Amateur Luke Clanton speaks after shooting 7-under-par on moving day at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and talks about how he was able to put himself in a contending position at a PGA Tour event.
Rai ‘rolling it great’ seeking first PGA Tour win
Aaron Rai feels he did a "pretty good job" managing the challenges of the third-round conditions at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and his improvement on the green has instilled confidence entering the final round.
Bhatia a ‘ball-striking Jessie’ at Rocket Mortgage
Akshay Bhatia has yet to make Bogey through three rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and Golf Central analyzes his impeccable ball striking that has him with a share of the lead ahead of the final round.