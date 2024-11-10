 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

warren.jpg
Warren scores 2 TDs as No. 6 Penn State routs Washington 35-6
Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB Riley Leonard
Riley Leonard accounts for three touchdowns as No. 10 Notre Dame routs Florida State 52-3
Milroe.jpg
Jalen Milroe runs wild as No. 11 Alabama thrashes No. 14 LSU 42-13

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_franklinint_241109.jpg
Franklin emphasizes improvement after Week 11 win
nbc_cfb_ndfsu_picksix_241109.jpg
Talich’s 79-yard pick-six punctuates Irish win
nbc_cfb_ndfsu_scuffle_241109.jpg
Notre Dame, Florida State get chippy in the fourth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

warren.jpg
Warren scores 2 TDs as No. 6 Penn State routs Washington 35-6
Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB Riley Leonard
Riley Leonard accounts for three touchdowns as No. 10 Notre Dame routs Florida State 52-3
Milroe.jpg
Jalen Milroe runs wild as No. 11 Alabama thrashes No. 14 LSU 42-13

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_franklinint_241109.jpg
Franklin emphasizes improvement after Week 11 win
nbc_cfb_ndfsu_picksix_241109.jpg
Talich’s 79-yard pick-six punctuates Irish win
nbc_cfb_ndfsu_scuffle_241109.jpg
Notre Dame, Florida State get chippy in the fourth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Round 3

November 9, 2024 10:42 PM
Watch highlights from the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at the Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, AZ.
Up Next
nbc_glf_dubaipregamehls_241109.jpg
10:41
Rory faces uphill battle in Abu Dhabi Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgachampions_241108.jpg
4:21
Highlights: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_gc_rory_241108.jpg
4:06
McIlroy has tough finish to Day 2 in Abu Dhabi
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fleetwooddpwthls_241107.jpg
7:02
Fleetwood rockets to top of Abu Dhabi leaderboard
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorydpwtswingchange_241107.jpg
6:35
Analyzing Rory’s Abu Dhabi showing, swing changes
Now Playing
nbc_golf_vanrooyenintv_241107.jpg
0:56
Van Rooyen cards 68 at windy World Wide Technology
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_kirakdixon_241106.jpg
7:13
Tour pros have mixed reactions to proposed changes
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amyroundtablepart2_241030.jpg
10:44
Hull has been ‘the surprise star’ on the LPGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amyroundtablepart1_241030.jpg
7:44
Debating Korda vs. Ko for LPGA Player of the Year
Now Playing
nancy_mcdaniel_1920x1080.jpg
2:32
Cal women’s golf program founder McDaniel dies
Now Playing