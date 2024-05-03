 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Round Two
Bounce off spectator’s elbow doesn’t help Jordan Spieth make Byron Nelson cut
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Filly Thorpedo Anna goes wire to wire to dominate soggy 150th Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Two
PGA Tour says all eligible players committed to signature Wells Fargo, except one

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_keoncoleman_240503.jpg
Coleman’s personality gives Bills a Diggs antidote
nbc_golf_cjcuphl_240503.jpg
Highlights: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
nbc_horse_kentuckyoakstrophypres_240503.jpg
Hicks, Edwards receive Kentucky Oaks trophy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Round Two
Bounce off spectator’s elbow doesn’t help Jordan Spieth make Byron Nelson cut
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Filly Thorpedo Anna goes wire to wire to dominate soggy 150th Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Two
PGA Tour says all eligible players committed to signature Wells Fargo, except one

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_keoncoleman_240503.jpg
Coleman’s personality gives Bills a Diggs antidote
nbc_golf_cjcuphl_240503.jpg
Highlights: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
nbc_horse_kentuckyoakstrophypres_240503.jpg
Hicks, Edwards receive Kentucky Oaks trophy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Spieth misses cut after 1-under Rd. 2

May 3, 2024 07:31 PM
Watch highlights -- and lowlights -- from Jordan Spieth's second round at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which saw him shoot a 1-under 70 that wasn't low enough to make the cut.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_zachjohnson_240503.jpg
1:29
Johnson ‘kind of in shock’ by 500-start milestone
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_knappintv_240503__934604.jpg
1:37
Knapp: Nice to ‘steal a few’ long putts in Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_dptourchinaopenrd2hls_240502.jpg
1:36
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_jordanspieth_240502.jpg
2:02
Spieth: ‘Stalled’ in CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rexhit_240502.jpg
3:19
Furyk split with longtime caddie Cowan ‘amicable’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_jasonday_240502.jpg
2:50
Day pleased with irons in CJ Cup Byron Nelson Rd 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_croucherpaige_240430.jpg
6:26
CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds preview: fades, longshots
Now Playing
nbc_golf_championshighlights_240428.jpg
2:02
Highlights: Ames wins Mitsubishi Electric Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryandlowryreax_240428.jpg
7:55
McIlroy, Lowry end Zurich Classic in ‘great style’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hannahgreeninterview_240428.jpg
1:55
Green caps off ‘amazing week’ with victory
Now Playing