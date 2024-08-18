 Skip navigation
Top News

Rogers Charity Classic - Final Round
Ken Tanigawa wins Rogers Charity Classic for third Champions title
U.S. Amateur Championship - 36-Hole Championship Match
Jose Luis Ballester, on 21st birthday, becomes first Spaniard to win U.S. Amateur
GOLF: AUG 18 LIV Golf League Greenbrier
Brooks Koepka beats Jon Rahm in playoff to win LIV event at Greenbrier

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_spieth_240818.jpg
Spieth needs to undergo left wrist surgery ‘ASAP’
nbc_gc_bubbleboys_240818__626503.jpg
Plenty of drama on the bubble at FedEx St. Jude
nbc_golf_fedexchampfinal_240818.jpg
HLs: 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round

Watch Now

Referee explains rules conversation with Matsuyama

August 18, 2024 06:25 PM
PGA Tour chief referee Gary Young explains his conversation with Hideki Matsuyama at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday, sharing that he feels good about the decision that there was no rules violation.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_spieth_240818.jpg
3:14
Spieth needs to undergo left wrist surgery ‘ASAP’
Now Playing
nbc_gc_bubbleboys_240818__626503.jpg
6:25
Plenty of drama on the bubble at FedEx St. Jude
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_matsuyamaint_240818.jpg
2:52
Matsuyama reflects on close FedEx St. Jude victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_fedexrd3_240817.jpg
0:58
How Matsuyama surged ahead in FedEx St. Jude Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske_240817.jpg
1:10
Bold change working wonders for Matsuyama
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiesound_240817.jpg
5:24
Scheffler chasing Matsuyama at FedEx St. Jude
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dunlapsound_240817.jpg
6:19
Dunlap among contenders at FedEx St. Jude
Now Playing
nbc_golf_matsuyamarecap_240816.jpg
6:13
Matsuyama shows ‘command’ in FedEx St. Jude Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_matsuyamareport_240815.jpg
2:16
Matsuyama navigating aftermath of London robbery
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_xanderlites_240815.jpg
5:00
HLs: Schauffele bogey free to open FedEx St. Jude
Now Playing