Top News

Kaulig Companies Championship - Round Three
Steve Stricker chips in twice to take lead at Kaulig Companies Championship
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225
Pocono NASCAR Xfinity results: Cole Custer scores first victory of the season
Cristopher Sanchez
Phillies get MLB-leading 8th All-Star with Sánchez replacing Atlanta’s Chris Sale

Top Clips

nbc_golf_iscord3_240713.jpg
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_acc17rd2_240713.jpg
Highlights: American Century, Round 2, Hole 17
nbc_smx_kitchenintv_240713.jpg
Kitchen: I’m trying to get back where I belong

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

MacIntyre on fire in chase of Scottish Open title

July 13, 2024 07:31 PM
Home country hero Robert MacIntyre surged up the leaderboards during the third round of the Scottish Open, firing a 7-under-63, the lowest round of the day. He trails Ludvig Åberg by just two headed into the final round.
nbc_golf_kauligrd2_240712.jpg
1:48
HLs: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyhlreax_240712.jpg
5:08
McIlroy ‘a little scrappy’ in Scottish Open Rd. 2
nbc_golf_kordahlreax_240712.jpg
2:53
HLs: Korda’s +1 Amundi Evian Round 2 through 14
nbc_golf_kauligrd1_240711.jpg
1:29
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_tavalindintv_240711.jpg
4:12
Lindblad ‘not afraid of big stage’ at Evian
nbc_golf_jtgsord1_240711.jpg
7:25
Thomas tops leaderboard at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_McIlroyGSOrd1_240711.jpg
5:08
McIlroy rebounds at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveceremony_240710.jpg
5:39
Bish, Popert win at U.S. Adaptive Open
nbc_golf_gc_adaptivefinalrdhl_240710.jpg
9:27
HLs: Popert, Bish impress at U.S. Adaptive Open
nbc_golf_gc_evianpreview_240709.jpg
4:18
Players to watch in 2024 Amundi Evian Championship
