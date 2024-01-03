Watch Now
Rolfing: The Sentry represents 'hope' for Maui
Mark Rolfing, the voice of The Sentry, discusses the importance of the tournament for the community of Maui and the “incredible support” from the players.
Bradley suffers ‘hardest loss’ of his PGA Tour career
Cara Banks and Johnson Wagner analyze Keegan Bradley coming up just short at the 2024 Sony Open, unpacking how he was in the driver's seat and couldn't pull away from the pack.
An taking ‘incredible steps’ in his game in 2024
Cara Banks and Johnson Wagner discuss Byeong Hun An's performance at the 2024 Sony Open, explaining why the 32-year-old has much to look forward to despite coming up just short in Hawaii.
Murray wins 2024 Sony Open in three-way playoff
Cara Banks and Johnson Wagner recap the final round of the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii, where Grayson Murray earned his first PGA Tour win in over 6 years after a three-way playoff with Byeong Hun An and Keegan Bradley.
McIlroy: Sloppy mistakes expected in first week
Rory McIlroy reflects on a sloppy Round 4 of the Dubai Invitational, in which a couple water shots and a three-putt from two feet gave him a one-stroke defeat to Tommy Fleetwood.
Fleetwood: ‘That winning feeling is amazing’
Tommy Fleetwood discusses the "amazing" feeling of beating Rory McIlroy and the rest of the Dubai Invitational field, and Golf Central breaks down the key aspects of his win, especially his bunker game.
Inside Murray’s ‘change in attitude’
Todd Lewis discusses the changes Grayson Murray has made after dealing with personal struggles and how they have helped him perform his best at the Sony Open.
Bradley ‘impressive’ through Round 3 at Sony Open
The Golf Central Crew break down Keegan Bradley's showing through Round 3 at the Sony Open, where he is tied for the lead with Grayson Murray.
Analyzing Zalatoris’ swing after back surgery
Making his way back from lower back surgery, the Golf Central crew analyzes changes to Will Zalatoris' swing so far at the Sony Open at Hawaii and how he can bounce back in Round 3.
Cink proving he can still be relevant on PGA Tour
Stewart Cink reflects on his strong performance in Round 2 of the Sony Open, explaining how he's managed to avoid mistakes and why he's impressed with young golfers on the PGA Tour.