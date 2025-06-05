 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GretchenWalsh.jpg
Gretchen Walsh swims second-fastest 100m butterfly in history to win nationals
USA Swimming National Championships - Day 3
2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships Results
RBC Canadian Open
RBC Canadian Open 2025: Tee times, groupings for second round at TPC Toronto

Top Clips

oly_swm100bu_shainecasas_250605.jpg
Casas wins national title in men’s 100m butterfly
GretchenWalsh.jpg
Walsh sets new championship record in 100m fly
oly_swm400im_bobbyfinke_250605.jpg
Finke rallies over Foster in 400m IM at nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GretchenWalsh.jpg
Gretchen Walsh swims second-fastest 100m butterfly in history to win nationals
USA Swimming National Championships - Day 3
2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships Results
RBC Canadian Open
RBC Canadian Open 2025: Tee times, groupings for second round at TPC Toronto

Top Clips

oly_swm100bu_shainecasas_250605.jpg
Casas wins national title in men’s 100m butterfly
GretchenWalsh.jpg
Walsh sets new championship record in 100m fly
oly_swm400im_bobbyfinke_250605.jpg
Finke rallies over Foster in 400m IM at nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McIlroy quickly adjusting to driver at TPC Toronto

June 5, 2025 06:22 PM
Rory Mcilroy didn't go particularly low to open the RBC Canadian Open, but there are some encouraging signs in his return to the PGA Tour, especially from his new driver.
Up Next
nbc_golf_palmercup_250605.jpg
2:16
Highlights: 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fordandsargent_250604.jpg
7:12
Sargent: Excited to start PGA Tour journey
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_canadianopen_250603.jpg
5:54
MacIntyre ready to defend RBC Canadian Open crown
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_golflongestday_250503.jpg
6:05
Best moments, storylines from Golf’s Longest Day
Now Playing
nbc_lftheuswopen_schefflerintv_250601.jpg
2:18
Scottie on closing skill: Sundays are the most fun
Now Playing
nbc_golf_osuteamintv_250528.jpg
7:50
Oklahoma State rides chemistry to a national title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_semitalk_250527.jpg
3:33
NCAA title stage is set for Virginia, Oklahoma St.
Now Playing
2025tourchampionshipannouncement.jpg
6:59
PGA Tour announces changes to Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_burkowskiromine_250526.jpg
6:05
La Sasso steps up in Individual; watch out for ASU
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lasassointerviewsreax_250526.jpg
8:11
La Sasso seemed unfazed during championship round
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_golfpodcastclipv4_250604.jpg
03:20
McIlroy having trouble finding level of motivation
cianciarulo_golf_today.jpg
09:06
Cianciarulo: Golf helps MX riders chase perfection
good_good.jpg
05:20
Why live events are important to Good Good brand
nbc_golf_gt_bethannnichols_250603.jpg
05:55
Stark, Korda build momentum at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_gt_clantonintv_250603.jpg
07:52
Clanton: ‘If you have a goal, you can get there’
nbc_golf_gcpscheffler_250601.jpg
02:23
Scheffler borrowing top qualities from golf greats
nbc_golf_ncaamenschampionship_250528.jpg
19:29
HLs: NCAA Men’s Team Match Play, final
nbc_golf_fedexcup_250528.jpg
08:34
Do Tour players know what makes for best product?
Aon5-26.jpg
39
Cauley, Griffin headline Aon Swing 5, Next 10
nbc_golf_watervillefeature_250526.jpg
08:51
Veteran Morales uses golf to aid healing journey
nbc_golf_bethann_250526.jpg
10:35
Commissioner Kessler has ‘passion’ for golf, LPGA
nbc_golf_gcpodfowlerspieth_250525.jpg
03:00
Do Fowler, Spieth deserve signature invites?
nbc_golf_scottiesoundreax_250525.jpg
03:02
Scheffler’s putting struggles at Charles Schwab
nbc_golf_griffinsoundreax_250525.jpg
05:19
Griffin’s growth continues with Charles Schwab win
nbc_golf_schmidsoundreax_250525.jpg
04:53
Why Schmid’s play from No. 17 bunker is ‘baffling’
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250524.jpg
01:14
Scheffler moves out of mess near contention at CSC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlersoundreaxv2_250524.jpg
04:28
Fowler able to ‘build confidence’ in Schwab Rd. 3
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerhlsoundv2_250524.jpg
07:40
Scheffler’s promise halted by bogeys at Colonial
nbc_golf_gc_spieth_250523.jpg
02:38
HLs: Spieth ‘fights through’ Round 2 at Colonial
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250523.jpg
04:31
Highlights: Scheffler ‘a little off’ at Colonial
nbc_golf_scottieschefflergolfcentralv2_250522.jpg
06:32
Highlights: Scheffler back in action at Colonial
nbc_golf_jordanspiethgc_250522.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Spieth flashes in Rd. 1 at Colonial
nbc_golf_lpga_kesslerint_250522.jpg
10:05
Kessler looking to take LPGA to ‘higher heights’
nbc_golf_northwesternwinv2_250521.jpg
02:27
The key moments of Northwestern’s NCAA title win
nbc_golf_teamintv_250521.jpg
06:08
Northwestern credit belief for NCAA title win
nbc_golf_stanfordreax_250521.jpg
02:50
NCAA title loss doesn’t discount Stanford’s season
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250521.jpg
04:21
Former champions may make Colonial their swan song
nbc_golf_gtmichaelblock_250521.jpg
01:18
Block: Charles Schwab Challenge course ‘fits me’
nbc_golf_gtandyweitz_250521.jpg
18:52
Focus points of PGA Tour’s Fan Forward initiative
nbc_golf_gtscheffler_250521.jpg
06:50
Scheffler will remain ‘hungry’ after PGA win

Latest Clips

GretchenWalsh.jpg
06:23
Walsh sets new championship record in 100m fly
oly_swm400im_bobbyfinke_250605.jpg
09:11
Finke rallies over Foster in 400m IM at nationals
nbc_golf_canadianopenrd1_250605.jpg
10:10
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1
nbc_moto_smxinxtbets_250605.jpg
04:22
Bet on Cooper to make the podium at Thunder Valley
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250605.jpg
07:26
Deegan having ‘systematic rise to the top’
nbc_moto_smxi30board_250605.jpg
16:21
Elevation, track are key stories at Thunder Valley
nbc_golf_rorymcilroy_250605.jpg
02:08
Rory: Must be a ‘little bit better’ at TPC Toronto
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250605.jpg
10:06
Rodgers reportedly will sign with Steelers
nbc_roto_calvinridley_250605.jpg
01:12
Ward believes Ridley is a ‘Top 5' WR in the NFL
nbc_roto_swift_250605.jpg
01:08
Swift is preparing for a heavy workload in 2025
nbc_rfs_arodgersnews_250605.jpg
03:47
How could Rodgers impact Steelers’ offense?
nbc_roto_richardson_250605.jpg
01:12
Richardson will miss minicamp with shoulder injury
GettyImages-2213412822_copy.jpg
15:32
Top counter-attack goals of the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_roto_harris_250605.jpg
01:32
‘Hold on’ to Braves’ Harris II in fantasy leagues
nbc_roto_tovar_250506.jpg
01:17
Fantasy impact of Rockies SS Tovar’s injury
nbc_roto_coleragans_250605.jpg
01:13
What Ragans return means for Royals’ rotation
nbc_golf_kornferryrd1hl_250605.jpg
06:10
Highlights: 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 1
nbc_pl_fuljimenezallgoals_250605.jpg
10:05
Every Jimenez goal scored during the PL season
nbc_dps_timmacmahoninterview_250605.jpg
16:39
Was Dolan or Rose behind Thibodeau’s firing?
nbc_dps_dpnbafinalspreview_250605.jpg
08:26
Pacers must ‘put a little doubt’ into Thunder
nbc_dls_stanleycupgame1_250605.jpg
10:19
Why Panthers Game 1 loss to Oilers was ‘crushing’
nbc_roto_ufc316_250605.jpg
01:29
Is O’Malley worth betting on against Dvalishvili?
nbc_roto_cubswins_250605.jpg
01:02
Take Cubs to win under 95.5 games in 2025 season
haliburton_game_1.jpg
01:34
Haliburton may struggle to generate ASTs in Game 1
nbc_roto_belmont_250605.jpg
02:34
Why Sovereignty should be favored to win Belmont
nbc_rtf_cfpseeding_250605.jpg
18:43
Which conference benefits most from CFP changes?
nbc_roto_finalslongshot_v2_250605.jpg
02:19
Bet on Holmgren, Nembhard to win NBA Finals MVP
nbc_rtf_housesettlement_250605.jpg
04:56
NCAAF’s revenue sharing era ‘is about to begin’
nbc_roto_frenchsemis_250605.jpg
01:56
Djokovic undervalued in semifinals against Sinner
nbc_rtf_belichickupdate_250605.jpg
03:01
Inside meaning of June 1 in Belichick’s contract