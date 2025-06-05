Watch Now
McIlroy quickly adjusting to driver at TPC Toronto
Rory Mcilroy didn't go particularly low to open the RBC Canadian Open, but there are some encouraging signs in his return to the PGA Tour, especially from his new driver.
Highlights: 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup, Round 1
Highlights: 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup, Round 1
Watch the best shots from the first round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.
Sargent: Excited to start PGA Tour journey
Sargent: Excited to start PGA Tour journey
Gordon Sargent and David Ford catch up with Kira Dixon to share their excitement on making their PGA Tour member debuts at the RBC Canadian Open this week.
MacIntyre ready to defend RBC Canadian Open crown
MacIntyre ready to defend RBC Canadian Open crown
Defending RBC Canadian Open champion Robert MacIntyre discusses his mindset at TPC Toronto and his emotional win at last year's event.
Best moments, storylines from Golf’s Longest Day
Best moments, storylines from Golf's Longest Day
Take a look back on the top-five highlights as well as takeaways from Golf's Longest Day as players from around the country fought to earn a spot in the 125th U.S. Open.
Scottie on closing skill: Sundays are the most fun
Scottie on closing skill: Sundays are the most fun
Scottie Scheffler speaks with Todd Lewis after his third win of the season, this time at the Memorial Tournament, about his proficiency on Sundays, whether his game is the best it's ever been and preparing for Oakmont.
Oklahoma State rides chemistry to a national title
Oklahoma State rides chemistry to a national title
Brentley Romine talks with the men's golf national champion Cowboys to discuss how they got to the top of the NCAA and how Oklahoma State golfers of the past helped push them to a win.
NCAA title stage is set for Virginia, Oklahoma St.
NCAA title stage is set for Virginia, Oklahoma St.
Brentley Romine and Steve Burkowski recap the NCAA Men's Golf National Championship Team Match Play semifinal and look forward to the title clash between the Cavaliers and Cowboys.
PGA Tour announces changes to Tour Championship
PGA Tour announces changes to Tour Championship
Changes are coming to the Tour Championship, including the elimination of staggered strokes at the end-of-the-season event.
La Sasso steps up in Individual; watch out for ASU
La Sasso steps up in Individual; watch out for ASU
Brentley Romine and Steve Burkowski give their observations of the NCAA Men's Golf Individual National Championship and identify a team to watch during the team match play.