McIlroy feels 'really good' at Wells Fargo Champ.
Rory McIlroy speaks with Todd Lewis about his round three showing at the Wells Fargo Championship before Brandel Chamblee breaks down the 25-time PGA Tour winner's performance.
Schauffele examines the challenges of Quail Hollow
Xander Schauffele discusses his round three performance at the Wells Fargo Championship, explaining how Quail Hollow has challenged him heading into the final day of play.
McIlroy ‘missed opportunities’ at Quail Hollow
Golf Central dives into Rory McIlroy's performance during Round 2 of the Wells Fargo Championship where he's missed some opportunities despite being tied for second place.
Breaking down ruling with Schauffele on No. 8
Johnson Wagner is joined by PGA Tour Senior Tournament Referee David Donnelly to discuss the ruling with Xander Schauffele on No. 8 during round 1 of the Wells Fargo Championship.
How Korda’s streak stacks up to Lopez, Sorenstam
Brandel Chamblee breaks down how Nelly Korda's current winning streak matches up with Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam's runs of dominance.
McIlroy joins PGA Tour transaction subcommittee
Rory McIlroy explains why he joined the PGA Tour transaction subcommittee and what he can provide after moving on from the policy board.
Highlights: McIlroy starts strong at Quail Hollow
Rory McIlroy showcased his full repertoire in Round 1 of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Flawless fundamentals fueling Korda’s run
Brandel Chamblee breaks down the fundamentals of Nelly Korda's game, fueling her historic streak on the LPGA Tour, which can extend to six straight victories if she wins the Cognizant Founders Cup.
HLs: Zhang ‘dialed in’ in 9-under Cognizant Rd. 1
Rose Zhang hit the ground running in the LPGA's Cognizant Founders Cup with a 9-under 63 in Round 1. Watch her best shots before she caught up with Karen Stupples to discuss the keys to the performance.
Morikawa building trust in his game at Wells Fargo
Collin Morikawa got off to a fast start at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an opening round 4-under 67, and chatted with Todd Lewis about trusting his game.