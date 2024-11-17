 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets
Vegas Golden Knights sign Brayden McNabb to a 3-year, $10.95 million extension
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars
Blackhawks place defenseman Seth Jones on injured reserve
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Toronto Maple Leafs
Oilers’ Darnell Nurse left bloodied after hit to head from Maple Leafs’ Reaves

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpwthl_241117.jpg
Lawrence, McKibbin earn PGA Tour cards for 2025
nbc_golf_kotribute_241117.jpg
Bradley, Mallon welcome Ko to LPGA Hall of Fame
nbc_cfb_bigten_gabrielcomp_241116.jpg
Every Gabriel throw and run from win vs. Wisconsin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets
Vegas Golden Knights sign Brayden McNabb to a 3-year, $10.95 million extension
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars
Blackhawks place defenseman Seth Jones on injured reserve
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Toronto Maple Leafs
Oilers’ Darnell Nurse left bloodied after hit to head from Maple Leafs’ Reaves

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpwthl_241117.jpg
Lawrence, McKibbin earn PGA Tour cards for 2025
nbc_golf_kotribute_241117.jpg
Bradley, Mallon welcome Ko to LPGA Hall of Fame
nbc_cfb_bigten_gabrielcomp_241116.jpg
Every Gabriel throw and run from win vs. Wisconsin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rory emotional after winning DPWT Championship

November 17, 2024 10:47 AM
After securing DP World Tour Championship and Race to Dubai titles, an emotional Rory McIlroy reflects on what the victories mean, with Golf Central looking ahead to what could be a "massive" 2025 for the veteran.
Up Next
nbc_golf_dpwthl_241117.jpg
5:13
Lawrence, McKibbin earn PGA Tour cards for 2025
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kotribute_241117.jpg
4:50
Bradley, Mallon welcome Ko to LPGA Hall of Fame
Now Playing
round_3.jpg
4:59
HLs: Rory, Højgaard, Rozner co-lead DPWT Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_hattonreax_241116.jpg
2:09
Hatton called bad influence after breaking club
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_dptourchamp_241115.jpg
1:48
Highlights: Rozner leads DPWT Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_toureligibility_241115.jpg
1:56
PGA Tour cards on the line at DPWT Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_241115.jpg
4:53
McIlroy laments missed opportunities in Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_241114.jpg
7:31
HLs: Rory starts strong at DP World Tour Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_gabbyherzig_241112.jpg
9:51
Career major predictions for Scheffler, Schauffele
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_championschat_241111.jpg
4:37
Dissecting the future of the PGA Tour Champions
Now Playing