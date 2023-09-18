Watch Now
Ryder Cup 2023 Player Spotlight: Brooks Koepka
Five-time major champion, Brooks Koepka, is built for the biggest stages, and there's no bigger stage than the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.
Ryder Cup 2023 Player Spotlight: Collin Morikawa
Collin Morikawa is consistent and opportunistically clutch when it counts, and his experience as a rookie during the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits will pay dividends during the 44th edition in Rome.
Solheim Cup Preview: Europe no longer underdog
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Central to explain why Europe is no longer the underdog in the 2023 Solheim Cup and what the United States must do to pull out the victory.
Thomas, Homa building through Fortinet Champ.
Justin Thomas talks with Kira K. Dixon about the opportunity facing him at the Fortinet Championship and the status of his coaching situation. Max Homa discusses defending his title in Napa.
How Jansa, First Tee serve South Dakota community
First Tee South Dakota Executive Director Julie Jansa joins Golf Central to discuss her life in golf, how the organization serves children in the community and more.
Europe boasts experienced depth for Ryder Cup
Luke Donald's captain's picks describe the significance of making Europe's Ryder Cup team. The Golf Central crew discusses the strengths and weaknesses of the European squad.
Hagestad unpacks ‘team effort’ in Walker Cup win
Walker Cup veteran Stewart Hagestad reflects on what went right in the United States' Sunday performance, what it means to play at St. Andrews and the importance of playing as a team.
United States team was ‘strong’ in Walker Cup win
The Golf Central crew breaks down the United States' win in the Walker Cup and what was impressive about the victory.
Sargent maintains composure in Walker Cup win
Gordon Sargent reacts to his Sunday performance at the Walker Cup and the Golf Central crew praises the amateur for maintaining his poise under pressure.
Rankings mean nothing to U.S. Walker Cup team
The U.S. Walker Cup team isn't taking the GB&I squad for granted this weekend, despite bringing eight of the top 10 ranked amateurs in the world to St. Andrews. Steve Burkowski reports on Golf Central.