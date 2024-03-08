 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Two
Fleetwood among those who will miss API cut after 10 on par-5 sixth
Thumbnail
Facts, figures, memorable moments on the par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass
nbc_smxinsider_ep60_30boardv2_240307.jpg
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 9 in Birmingham: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_combine_240308.jpg
Berry: Robinson primed for a ‘monster’ 2024 season
nbc_ffhh_saqbarkley_240308.jpg
Barkley is a ‘luxury’ the Giants don’t need
nbc_ffhh_jasonkelce_240308.jpg
How Kelce’s retirement impacts Hurts in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Two
Fleetwood among those who will miss API cut after 10 on par-5 sixth
Thumbnail
Facts, figures, memorable moments on the par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass
nbc_smxinsider_ep60_30boardv2_240307.jpg
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 9 in Birmingham: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_combine_240308.jpg
Berry: Robinson primed for a ‘monster’ 2024 season
nbc_ffhh_saqbarkley_240308.jpg
Barkley is a ‘luxury’ the Giants don’t need
nbc_ffhh_jasonkelce_240308.jpg
How Kelce’s retirement impacts Hurts in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Inside Scheffler's attempts to improve putting

March 8, 2024 01:22 PM
Brandel Chamblee explains the mechanics behind Scottie Scheffler's ball striking and Todd Lewis provides the latest on Scheffler's efforts to get better on the green.
Up Next
nbc_golf_roryrd1ranalysis_240307.jpg
11:00
McIlroy ‘did not have the answer’ at API Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcp_viktorhovlandhit_240307.jpg
5:58
Frequent coaching changes hurting Hovland’s game?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgaboardchange_240306.jpg
2:40
Ogilvie joins Enterprises board, Tour Policy Board
Now Playing
nbc_gc_eckroatraction3_240304.jpg
6:10
Eckroat stayed even-keeled in first PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cognizantweather_240303.jpg
6:24
Rain washes Cognizant Classic finish to Monday
Now Playing
nbc_gc_lpgahsbc_rd4highlights_240303.jpg
2:30
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_woodsbobjones_240303.jpg
3:47
Woods named USGA’s 2024 Bob Jones Award recipient
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mcilroylites_240302.jpg
6:20
Rory’s best shots from Cognizant Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lpga_240302.jpg
3:00
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bestandworstofbeartrap_240301.jpg
6:02
Cognizant Classic: Highs and lows of the Bear Trap
Now Playing