Watch Now
Scottie on closing skill: Sundays are the most fun
Scottie Scheffler speaks with Todd Lewis after his third win of the season, this time at the Memorial Tournament, about his proficiency on Sundays, whether his game is the best it's ever been and preparing for Oakmont.
Up Next
Oklahoma State rides chemistry to a national title
Oklahoma State rides chemistry to a national title
Brentley Romine talks with the men's golf national champion Cowboys to discuss how they got to the top of the NCAA and how Oklahoma State golfers of the past helped push them to a win.
NCAA title stage is set for Virginia, Oklahoma St.
NCAA title stage is set for Virginia, Oklahoma St.
Brentley Romine and Steve Burkowski recap the NCAA Men's Golf National Championship Team Match Play semifinal and look forward to the title clash between the Cavaliers and Cowboys.
PGA Tour announces changes to Tour Championship
PGA Tour announces changes to Tour Championship
Changes are coming to the Tour Championship, including the elimination of staggered strokes at the end-of-the-season event.
La Sasso steps up in Individual; watch out for ASU
La Sasso steps up in Individual; watch out for ASU
Brentley Romine and Steve Burkowski give their observations of the NCAA Men's Golf Individual National Championship and identify a team to watch during the team match play.
La Sasso seemed unfazed during championship round
La Sasso seemed unfazed during championship round
Michael La Sasso talks about winning the NCAA Men's Golf national championship and the Golf Central desk discusses what it saw from the Ole Miss junior.
Scheffler’s putting struggles at Charles Schwab
Scheffler's putting struggles at Charles Schwab
Scottie Scheffler reacts to his T-4 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge and the Golf Central desk explains why his putting from the tournament may leave him 'a little bit frustrated.'
Griffin’s growth continues with Charles Schwab win
Griffin's growth continues with Charles Schwab win
Ben Griffin talks about holding on to win the Charles Schwab Challenge and the Golf Central desk examines his rise from mortgage loan officer to PGA Tour champion.
Why Schmid’s play from No. 17 bunker is ‘baffling’
Why Schmid's play from No. 17 bunker is 'baffling'
Matti Schmid unpacks his approach to his chip from the bunker on No. 17 at Colonial, electing to leave it out right of the green, and Golf Central shares why they "don't agree" with the decision.
Scheffler moves out of mess near contention at CSC
Scheffler moves out of mess near contention at CSC
Scottie Scheffler's hot start was exactly what he needed on moving day to get in striking range entering the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge.