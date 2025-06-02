 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Tennis: French Open
French Open: Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul put 2 US men in quarterfinals for 1st time since 1996
MLB: Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks
Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes leaves game against Nationals with elbow discomfort
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs
Reds star Elly De La Cruz homers after learning of the death of his sister

nbc_lftheuswopen_kordasoundreax_250601.jpg
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
set_site.jpg
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set
trophy_site.jpg
‘Surreal': Stark receives Harton S. Semple Trophy

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Scottie on closing skill: Sundays are the most fun

June 1, 2025 08:08 PM
Scottie Scheffler speaks with Todd Lewis after his third win of the season, this time at the Memorial Tournament, about his proficiency on Sundays, whether his game is the best it's ever been and preparing for Oakmont.
nbc_golf_osuteamintv_250528.jpg
7:50
Oklahoma State rides chemistry to a national title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_semitalk_250527.jpg
3:33
NCAA title stage is set for Virginia, Oklahoma St.
Now Playing
2025tourchampionshipannouncement.jpg
6:59
PGA Tour announces changes to Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_burkowskiromine_250526.jpg
6:05
La Sasso steps up in Individual; watch out for ASU
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lasassointerviewsreax_250526.jpg
8:11
La Sasso seemed unfazed during championship round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiesoundreax_250525.jpg
3:02
Scheffler’s putting struggles at Charles Schwab
Now Playing
nbc_golf_griffinsoundreax_250525.jpg
5:19
Griffin’s growth continues with Charles Schwab win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schmidsoundreax_250525.jpg
4:53
Why Schmid’s play from No. 17 bunker is ‘baffling’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250524.jpg
1:14
Scheffler moves out of mess near contention at CSC
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_fowlersoundreaxv2_250524.jpg
4:28
Fowler able to ‘build confidence’ in Schwab Rd. 3
Now Playing

nbc_golf_ncaamenschampionship_250528.jpg
19:29
HLs: NCAA Men’s Team Match Play, final
nbc_golf_fedexcup_250528.jpg
08:34
Do Tour players know what makes for best product?
Aon5-26.jpg
39
Cauley, Griffin headline Aon Swing 5, Next 10
nbc_golf_watervillefeature_250526.jpg
08:51
Veteran Morales uses golf to aid healing journey
nbc_golf_bethann_250526.jpg
10:35
Commissioner Kessler has ‘passion’ for golf, LPGA
nbc_golf_gcpodfowlerspieth_250525.jpg
03:00
Do Fowler, Spieth deserve signature invites?
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerhlsoundv2_250524.jpg
07:40
Scheffler’s promise halted by bogeys at Colonial
nbc_golf_gc_spieth_250523.jpg
02:38
HLs: Spieth ‘fights through’ Round 2 at Colonial
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250523.jpg
04:31
Highlights: Scheffler ‘a little off’ at Colonial
nbc_golf_scottieschefflergolfcentralv2_250522.jpg
06:32
Highlights: Scheffler back in action at Colonial
nbc_golf_jordanspiethgc_250522.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Spieth flashes in Rd. 1 at Colonial
nbc_golf_lpga_kesslerint_250522.jpg
10:05
Kessler looking to take LPGA to ‘higher heights’
nbc_golf_northwesternwinv2_250521.jpg
02:27
The key moments of Northwestern’s NCAA title win
nbc_golf_teamintv_250521.jpg
06:08
Northwestern credit belief for NCAA title win
nbc_golf_stanfordreax_250521.jpg
02:50
NCAA title loss doesn’t discount Stanford’s season
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250521.jpg
04:21
Former champions may make Colonial their swan song
nbc_golf_gtmichaelblock_250521.jpg
01:18
Block: Charles Schwab Challenge course ‘fits me’
nbc_golf_gtandyweitz_250521.jpg
18:52
Focus points of PGA Tour’s Fan Forward initiative
nbc_golf_gtscheffler_250521.jpg
06:50
Scheffler will remain ‘hungry’ after PGA win
nbc_golf_rorydriver_250521.jpg
05:36
PGA Championship shined light on driver testing
nbc_golf_championshiptalk_250520.jpg
03:32
NCAA semifinal delivered action-packed matches
nbc_golf_dullandushl_250520.jpg
04:45
Dull’s historic U.S. Amateur Four-Ball win
nbc_golf_gt_schwabpreview_250520.jpg
04:35
How players feel about distance measuring devices
ting_site.jpg
04:16
Ting: ‘I was actually shocked’ to win Annika Award
nbc_golf_usopenqual_250519.jpg
04:27
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open Final Qualifying
nbc_golf_ncaawpredict_250519.jpg
03:43
The recipe for Stanford women’s golf’s success
nbc_golf_ncaawinnerreax_250519.jpg
06:10
Marin rides nerves to National Championship win
nbc_golf_gt_playertalk_250519.jpg
09:03
McIlroy had ‘strange week’ at PGA Championship
nbc_golf_gt_quailhollow_250519.jpg
07:32
Is Quail Hollow a worthy major championship venue?
nbc_golf_gcpodscheffler_250519.jpg
07:54
Scheffler is ‘peerless’ among this generation

nbc_lftheuswopen_kordasoundreax_250601.jpg
03:38
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
set_site.jpg
10:51
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set
trophy_site.jpg
07:38
‘Surreal': Stark receives Harton S. Semple Trophy
nbc_golf_kordaintv_250601.jpg
01:00
Korda: USWO defeat hurts, but ‘no complaints’
nbc_golf_memorialrd4_250601.jpg
10:59
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Final Round
oly_atm1500_250601.jpg
04:41
Kerr powers to narrow win in men’s 1500m race
Kenny_raw.jpg
02:31
Bednarek notches 100m PB for Philly slam sweep
mjw_raw.jpg
03:21
Jefferson-Wooden sets 100m WL in slam sweep
oly_atm200_250601.jpg
02:37
Ogando holds on for 200m win at Grand Slam Track
oly_atw200_250601.jpg
03:05
Paulino takes command to sweep long sprints in PHI
oly_atm3000_usawin_250601.jpg
05:56
Young scores 3000m win in Grand Slam Track debut
oly_atw100_jamaicawin_250601.jpg
02:42
Nugent outlasts McLaughlin-Levrone for slam title
cunningham_gst.jpg
03:09
Britt hangs on for slam as Cunningham wins 100m
bassitt_raw.jpg
03:46
Bassitt grits out long hurdles Philly slam title
spieth_site.jpg
01:55
Spieth JUST misses gallery ... and saves par
hiltznewthumb.jpg
01:53
Olympian Nikki Hiltz on how they celebrate Pride
nbc_nas_xfinitynashv_250531.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Nashville on The CW
deegan_hangtown.jpg
06:50
Kobusch, Shimoda test Deegan at Hangtown
scottie_site.jpg
01:25
Scheffler makes his move on Moving Day at Memorial
jett_hangtown.jpg
10:02
Lawrence-Tomac rivalry alive and well at Hangtown
nbc_mx_whatdriverssaid_250531.jpg
07:34
What riders said after Hangtown Motocross Classic
nbc_mx_elitomacintv_250531.jpg
36
Tomac recaps up-and-down Hangtown MX Classic
hangtown.jpg
21:06
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 2, Hangtown
nbc_mx_justincooperintv_250531.jpg
01:03
Cooper ‘toughed it out’ for podium at Hangtown
nbc_mx_plessingerintv_250531.jpg
02:13
Plessinger: Hangtown ride took ‘a lot of heart’
nbc_uswnt_usavschina_250531.jpg
08:50
Highlights: USWNT vs. China (En Español)
nbc_golf_sales_valuedprefrd3_250531.jpg
01:31
Round 3 valuable to Lopez Ramirez’s USWO pursuit
nbc_mx_jettlawrenceintv_250531.jpg
36
Jett ‘did what I wanted to do’ to win Hangtown
nbc_golf_scottiesound_250531.jpg
01:09
Scottie keeping things simple as Memorial leader
nbc_golf_memorialrd3_250531.jpg
14:23
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 3