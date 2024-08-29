 Skip navigation
TOUR Championship - Round One
Scottie Scheffler takes huge step towards $25 million prize at Tour Championship
TOUR Championship - Round One
What if PGA Tour, Saudis can’t reach a deal? Rory McIlroy answers
TOUR Championship - Round One
2024 Tour Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch

nbc_golf_fmhls_240829.jpg
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_morikawahl_240829.jpg
HLs: Morikawa’s stellar back-9 at TOUR, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_gc_xandersound_240829.jpg
Analyzing Schauffele’s Round 1 struggles

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Scheffler remaining focused at Tour Championship

August 29, 2024 06:47 PM
Scottie Scheffler discusses his strong Round 1 showing during the Tour Championship at East Lake, explaining his mentality during the first day of play.
nbc_golf_gc_morikawahl_240829.jpg
3:35
HLs: Morikawa’s stellar back-9 at TOUR, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_gc_xandersound_240829.jpg
2:29
Analyzing Schauffele’s Round 1 struggles
nbc_golf_gc_greeneastlakeintv_240828.jpg
9:45
East Lake offers new look for Tour Championship
nbc_golf_gc_koint_240825__901434.jpg
5:29
Ko reflects on ‘Cinderella’ run after Women’s Open
nbc_golf_gc_bubbleboys_240825.jpg
3:51
Thomas last in, Scheffler struggling before finale
nbc_golf_gc_bradleyint_240824.jpg
12:37
Bradley ‘felt in control’ at the BMW final round
nbc_golf_gc_coloradochaos_240824.jpg
5:34
Highlights: ‘Colorado Chaos’ at the BMW, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_bradleysound_240824.jpg
2:02
Bradley proud of his ‘fight’ at BMW, Round 3
nbc_golf_sales_penske_240824.jpg
1:18
Schauffele flies up the board on Moving Day at BMW
nbc_golf_gc_tourpressures_240823.jpg
7:32
Is McIlroy putting too much on his plate?
