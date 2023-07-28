 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200
Derek Kraus embraces unique Cup opportunity with Kaulig Racing
AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400
Road America Xfinity starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger claims pole
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 27 Big Ten Conference Media Days
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck defends program against allegations he calls ‘baseless’

nbc_pl_summerseries_newvbha_230728.jpg
Welbeck taps in go-ahead goal against Newcastle
nbc_nascar_roadamericaquals_230728.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity qualifying at Road America
nbc_golf_gc_celineboutierdiscussion_230728.jpg
Boutier ‘playing free’ at Evian Championship

Tavatanakit a top contender at Evian Championship

July 28, 2023 07:35 PM
The Golf Central crew share its thoughts on Patty Tavatanakit being a contender at the Amundi Evian Championship despite her inconsistent play this year.