 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Massachusetts Lowell at Gonzaga
Battle has 21 points to help No. 4 Gonzaga rout UMass Lowell 113-54
NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Texas A&M
No. 23 Texas A&M beats No. 21 Ohio State 78-64 for third straight win after season-opening loss
Syndication: The Enquirer
Blue Jays hire former Reds manager David Bell as VP of baseball operations and assistant GM

Top Clips

nbc_oly_kagiyama_241116.jpg
Kagiyama advances to GP Final with Finland victory
round_3.jpg
HLs: Rory, Højgaard, Rozner co-lead DPWT Champ.
nbc_oly_stolz500m_241116.jpg
Stolz flies to 500m win for second gold in Japan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Massachusetts Lowell at Gonzaga
Battle has 21 points to help No. 4 Gonzaga rout UMass Lowell 113-54
NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Texas A&M
No. 23 Texas A&M beats No. 21 Ohio State 78-64 for third straight win after season-opening loss
Syndication: The Enquirer
Blue Jays hire former Reds manager David Bell as VP of baseball operations and assistant GM

Top Clips

nbc_oly_kagiyama_241116.jpg
Kagiyama advances to GP Final with Finland victory
round_3.jpg
HLs: Rory, Højgaard, Rozner co-lead DPWT Champ.
nbc_oly_stolz500m_241116.jpg
Stolz flies to 500m win for second gold in Japan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hatton called bad influence after breaking club

November 16, 2024 11:27 AM
During the third round of the DP World Tour Championship, Tyrrell Hatton purposely snapped his golf club. After the incident, Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray called him a "terrible influence on the next generation."
Up Next
round_3.jpg
4:59
HLs: Rory, Højgaard, Rozner co-lead DPWT Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_dptourchamp_241115.jpg
1:48
Highlights: Rozner leads DPWT Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_toureligibility_241115.jpg
1:56
PGA Tour cards on the line at DPWT Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_241115.jpg
4:53
McIlroy laments missed opportunities in Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_241114.jpg
7:31
HLs: Rory starts strong at DP World Tour Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_gabbyherzig_241112.jpg
9:51
Career major predictions for Scheffler, Schauffele
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_championschat_241111.jpg
4:37
Dissecting the future of the PGA Tour Champions
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schwabfinalrd_241110.jpg
7:59
HLs: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_241110.jpg
7:53
Waring secures ‘career-changing’ win in Abu Dhabi
Now Playing
nbc_golf_charlesschwab_241109.jpg
3:42
HLs: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Round 3
Now Playing