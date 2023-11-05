 Skip navigation
World Wide Technology Championship - Final Round
Winner’s bag: WWT champion van Rooyen
World Wide Technology Championship - Final Round
FedExCup Fall: No win for Kuchar, but big Next 10 move
World Wide Technology Championship - Final Round
WWT Champ. purse payout: What EVR and Co. earned

nbc_fnia_floriodobbs_231105.jpg
O’Connell giving Dobbs confidence to get job done
MPX.jpg
Bills’ Hamlin is focused on raising awareness
nbc_nas_creditone_231105.jpg
Blaney rises above the rest of the Championship 4

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
World Wide Technology Championship - Final Round
Winner’s bag: WWT champion van Rooyen
World Wide Technology Championship - Final Round
FedExCup Fall: No win for Kuchar, but big Next 10 move
World Wide Technology Championship - Final Round
WWT Champ. purse payout: What EVR and Co. earned

nbc_fnia_floriodobbs_231105.jpg
O’Connell giving Dobbs confidence to get job done
MPX.jpg
Bills’ Hamlin is focused on raising awareness
nbc_nas_creditone_231105.jpg
Blaney rises above the rest of the Championship 4

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Van Rooyen gets job done, sees sick friend

November 5, 2023 06:19 PM
Erik van Rooyen took care of business at the World Wide Technology Championship and was finally able to see a friend battling a serious illness.
nbc_golf_timbertechrd4_231105.jpg
4:02
Highlights: TimberTech Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_gc_rolexchallengetourrd3lites_231104.jpg
1:30
Highlights: Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Rd 3
nbc_golf_gc_timbertechchamprd2lites_231104.jpg
3:42
Highlights: TimberTech Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_vanrooyensound_231104.jpg
2:39
Van Rooyen has ‘a lot to play for’ at WWT Champ.
nbc_golf_gc_villegassounddisc_231104.jpg
4:47
Villegas’ ‘tough’ work paying off at WWT Champ.
World Wide Technology Championship - Round One
2:57
Highlights: Åberg, 17-year-old Davis in Rd. 1 of WWT
nbc_golf_gc_camilovillegasint_231102.jpg
2:18
Villegas ‘kept it in play’ en route to 64 in Rd. 1
nbc_golf_gcpregame_rahmdropouttweet_231102.jpg
5:28
Rahm pulls out of TGL as teams begin to take shape
nbc_golf_gcpregame_dpwtrdonehl_231102__445117.jpg
2:33
Highlights: Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Rd 1
nbc_golf_gcpregame_wilsonint_231102.jpg
4:17
Wilson tracking well toward big goals in golf
