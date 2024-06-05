Watch Now
Hovland's 'game has improved' ahead of repeat bid
After a stunning comeback victory at the Memorial last year, Viktor Hovland, coming off his best performance of the year at the PGA Championship, will try to go back-to-back this weekend.
Up Next
Morikawa eyes a spot on Team USA ahead of Olympics
Morikawa eyes a spot on Team USA ahead of Olympics
With two weeks left until the Team USA golf roster is finalized, Collin Morikawa speaks on how he seeks another opportunity at the Olympics while in contention for the final spot.
Timeline since PGA Tour, LIV merger announcement
Timeline since PGA Tour, LIV merger announcement
The Golf Central crew takes a look back on the sequence of events over the past year since the June 6th announcement of the partnership between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.
Nicklaus discusses Memorial Tournament date change
Nicklaus discusses Memorial Tournament date change
Jack Nicklaus addresses the media to discuss the Memorial Tournament being a week before the U.S. Open, the state of LIV Golf and how he feels about the stability of the game in 2024.
Rory posts 65 on Moving Day in RBC Canadian Open
Rory posts 65 on Moving Day in RBC Canadian Open
Rory McIlroy's "topsy-turvy" RBC Canadian Open continued on Saturday with a 5-under 65 on Moving Day, presented by Penske.
Auburn golf ‘brought out the best in each other’
Auburn golf 'brought out the best in each other'
Golf Central’s Brentley Romine talks with the Tigers team members who brought home Auburn’s first ever NCAA men’s golf national championship in school history.
Auburn winning championship ‘doesn’t feel real’
Auburn winning championship 'doesn't feel real'
Auburn men's golf head coach Nick Clinard reacts to the Tigers victory at the 2024 NCAA men’s golf national championship, earning the first title in program history.
RBC Canadian Open will provide ‘unique test’
RBC Canadian Open will provide 'unique test'
Golf Central’s Rex Hoggard catches up with players who are set to participate in both the Canadian Open as well as the U.S. Open over the course of the next month.
Auburn, FSU set for ‘incredible’ championship
Auburn, FSU set for 'incredible' championship
Jim Gallagher Jr. joins Golf Central to discuss Auburn advancing to the finals of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Championships vs. Florida State as they seek their first title in program history.
Auburn’s ‘job isn’t finished’ after semifinals win
Auburn's 'job isn't finished' after semifinals win
Auburn men's golf head coach Nick Clinard reacts to his team’s resilient semifinals victory to advance to the finals of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Championship.