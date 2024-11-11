Dissecting the future of the PGA Tour Champions

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: USA TODAY
2024 MLB Season Recap Hub: What went right/wrong for each team, fantasy outlooks, offseason team needs
Dylan Walsh Instagram.png
Dylan Walsh, Max Sanford return to Host Grindstone for 2025 Supercross West campaigns
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Northwestern at Penn State
How to watch St. Francis (PA) vs Penn State: Live stream info for Men’s Big Ten college basketball game

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cedarcrestrd1_241111.jpg
NCAA Golf HLs: Southwest Airlines Showcase, Rd. 1
nbc_pl_merinointvv2_241110.jpg
Merino: Arsenal must ‘focus on the present’
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241111.jpg
Week 10 MNF best bets: Target TE Smith, RB Mostert

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: USA TODAY
2024 MLB Season Recap Hub: What went right/wrong for each team, fantasy outlooks, offseason team needs
Dylan Walsh Instagram.png
Dylan Walsh, Max Sanford return to Host Grindstone for 2025 Supercross West campaigns
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Northwestern at Penn State
How to watch St. Francis (PA) vs Penn State: Live stream info for Men’s Big Ten college basketball game

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cedarcrestrd1_241111.jpg
NCAA Golf HLs: Southwest Airlines Showcase, Rd. 1
nbc_pl_merinointvv2_241110.jpg
Merino: Arsenal must ‘focus on the present’
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241111.jpg
Week 10 MNF best bets: Target TE Smith, RB Mostert

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Dissecting the future of the PGA Tour Champions

November 11, 2024 06:24 PM
Analyst Rex Hoggard joins Golf Channel to discuss the future of the PGA Tour Champions, highlighting private equity as a potential source of funding and Tiger Woods as a potential big-name draw.
Up Next
nbc_golf_schwabfinalrd_241110.jpg
7:59
HLs: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_241110.jpg
7:53
Waring secures ‘career-changing’ win in Abu Dhabi
Now Playing
nbc_golf_charlesschwab_241109.jpg
3:42
HLs: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_glf_dubaipregamehls_241109.jpg
10:41
Rory faces uphill battle in Abu Dhabi Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgachampions_241108.jpg
4:21
Highlights: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_gc_rory_241108.jpg
4:06
McIlroy has tough finish to Day 2 in Abu Dhabi
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fleetwooddpwthls_241107.jpg
7:02
Fleetwood rockets to top of Abu Dhabi leaderboard
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorydpwtswingchange_241107.jpg
6:35
Analyzing Rory’s Abu Dhabi showing, swing changes
Now Playing
nbc_golf_vanrooyenintv_241107.jpg
0:56
Van Rooyen cards 68 at windy World Wide Technology
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_kirakdixon_241106.jpg
7:13
Tour pros have mixed reactions to proposed changes
Now Playing