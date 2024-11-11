Watch Now
Dissecting the future of the PGA Tour Champions
Analyst Rex Hoggard joins Golf Channel to discuss the future of the PGA Tour Champions, highlighting private equity as a potential source of funding and Tiger Woods as a potential big-name draw.
HLs: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at the Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, AZ.
Waring secures ‘career-changing’ win in Abu Dhabi
Golf Central looks back at highlights from the final round at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship before hearing from Paul Waring after his massive victory.
HLs: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at the Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, AZ.
Rory faces uphill battle in Abu Dhabi Championship
The Golf Channel crew present some highlights from Round 3 of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship before analyzing Paul Waring's press conference comments and diving into Rory McIlroy's lackluster performance.
Highlights: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Rd. 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at the Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, AZ.
McIlroy has tough finish to Day 2 in Abu Dhabi
Rory McIlroy had some unagreeable shots during day two of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship but believes overall it has been a "good couple of days" as he turns to look at competition on Saturday.
Fleetwood rockets to top of Abu Dhabi leaderboard
The Golf Central crew take a deep dive into Tommy Fleetwood's opening round at the 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, where he shot Yas Links record-tying round of 62.
Analyzing Rory’s Abu Dhabi showing, swing changes
The Golf Central crew present some highlights from Rory McIlroy's performance at the 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and analyze his press conference comments about the work he's been doing on his swing.
Van Rooyen cards 68 at windy World Wide Technology
Defending champion Erik van Rooyen reflects on shooting a 68 in the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship, sharing his thoughts on the windy conditions at the tournament.
Tour pros have mixed reactions to proposed changes
Kira K. Dixon reports from the World Wide Technology Championship on PGA Tour players' reactions to the proposed field size reductions. Hear Keith Mitchell, Lucas Glover and Wesley Bryan's mixed reactions.