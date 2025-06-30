Why has LPGA had no multi-time winners this year?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Haiden Deegan Finish line 03.JPG
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Southwick: Haiden Deegan wins with best season performance
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: First Responder Bowl-North Texas at Texas State
Rebuilding Pac-12 gets its needed 8th football school with addition of Texas State
Syndication: Naples Daily News
Top-ranked junior Miles Russell commits to Florida State

Top Clips

nbc_nas_junerank_250630.jpg
NASCAR June ranking: Elliott and Hamlin finish big
nbc_oht_newteamsapp_250630.jpg
WNBA adding teams in Detroit, Cleveland and Philly
BTPClip.jpg
Pogacar vs. Vingegaard rivalry returns during TDF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Haiden Deegan Finish line 03.JPG
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Southwick: Haiden Deegan wins with best season performance
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: First Responder Bowl-North Texas at Texas State
Rebuilding Pac-12 gets its needed 8th football school with addition of Texas State
Syndication: Naples Daily News
Top-ranked junior Miles Russell commits to Florida State

Top Clips

nbc_nas_junerank_250630.jpg
NASCAR June ranking: Elliott and Hamlin finish big
nbc_oht_newteamsapp_250630.jpg
WNBA adding teams in Detroit, Cleveland and Philly
BTPClip.jpg
Pogacar vs. Vingegaard rivalry returns during TDF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Why has LPGA had no multi-time winners this year?

June 30, 2025 04:29 PM
Beth Ann Nichols explains that there's been no dominant star on the LPGA Tour in 2025 and highlights the league's depth, what she expects from Lilia Vu the rest of the way and what she's watching in the last two majors.
Up Next
nbc_golf_aldrichinterviews_250629.jpg
5:07
Potgieter’s first PGA Tour win ‘a grind’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_greyserman_250629.jpg
3:22
Greyserman: ‘Wasn’t my time’ after playoff loss
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250628.jpg
1:07
Can Potgieter seal the deal on first PGA Tour win?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_potgieterintvdesk_250628.jpg
2:33
Potgieter: ‘Anything can happen’ on Sunday
Now Playing
nbc_golf_morikawaandhlsv2_250627.jpg
5:43
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
Now Playing
nbc_gc_willgordonsegment_250627.jpg
2:52
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jakeknappv2_250627.jpg
6:17
Knapp shoots course record 61 at Rocket Classic
Now Playing
lee_site.jpg
6:43
HLs: Lee opens Rocket Classic with brilliant 63
Now Playing
collin_site.jpg
5:08
Is ‘searching’ Morikawa changing too much?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_piotreport_250624.jpg
2:50
Piot carves path from LIV Golf back to PGA Tour
Now Playing

Related Videos

brooks_site.jpg
05:52
Collin comments, broadcast ball search, tantrums
patrick_site.jpg
09:06
Lynch: ‘Toxic’ Reed in Ryder Cup ‘outlandish’ idea
nbc_golf_gt_upcomingevents_250630.jpg
06:18
How ‘roster construction’ impacts Ryder Cup bubble
greiner_site.jpg
01:25
Morikawa: Was ‘on a different page’ than Greiner
nbc_golf_amywithkeegan_250625.jpg
11:16
Can (and should) Bradley be captain and player?
nbc_golf_rorytalk_250625.jpg
04:39
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
nbc_golf_leeintv_250624.jpg
06:29
Lee enjoys ‘challenge’ of major championship golf
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250624.jpg
02:57
PGA Tour members ‘more aware’ of FedExCup bubble
nbc_golf_rickie_250624.jpg
06:46
Fowler reflects on 2023 Rocket Classic victory
nbc_golf_wagnerhendersonv2_250624.jpg
02:00
Henderson shares secret driving weapon with Wagner
nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250624.jpg
08:09
Bradley can ‘leave imprint’ as Ryder Cup captain
keegan_site.jpg
08:41
‘Impressed’ with how Bradley has handled himself
nbc_golf_gt_amandablumenherst_250623.jpg
07:47
Lee’s mental approach ‘incredible’ at KPMG Women’s
nbc_golf_gcpodsigevents_250622.jpg
08:02
Were PGA Tour 2025 signature events successful?
tommy_site.jpg
03:00
Fleetwood: Loss ‘the worst way that it could go’
nbc_golf_pgatchampions_250622.jpg
01:29
HLs: Jiménez tops Alker in dramatic Kaulig playoff
nbc_golf_minjeeonset_250622.jpg
09:05
Lee: Used ‘reverse psychology’ to win KPMG Women’s
nbc_golf_keeganonset_250622.jpg
10:45
Bradley opens door on picking himself to Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_minjeeandcourseconditions_250622.jpg
04:58
Lee ‘kept it together,’ showed mettle for KPMG win
nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
01:17
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
leethumbnailswap.jpg
04:05
Lee’s 3 under KPMG Women’s Round 3 ‘remarkable’
nbc_golf_kpmgthompson_250621.jpg
01:13
Thompson proud of resolve after ‘nightmare’ start
nbc_golf_tommysoundandreax_250621.jpg
03:38
Fleetwood showing full game as he seeks first win
nbc_golf_courseconditions_250621.jpg
10:28
Intense winds test KPMG Women’s field in Round 3
nbc_golf_kpmgdiscussion_250621.jpg
09:42
Unpacking ‘brutal’ course setup at PGA Frisco
nbc_golf_justinthomasgc_250620.jpg
05:17
Thomas using ‘creativity’ to fuel Travelers rise
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegmentv2_250620.jpg
03:47
Scheffler enters Travelers Round 3 in good shape
nbc_golf_nellykordagolfcentral_250619.jpg
05:47
Korda liking position after even-par first round
rory_site.jpg
03:10
HLs: Rory rides momentum to open Travelers strong
scottie_site.jpg
06:54
The ‘Scheffler we know’ back in Travelers Round 1

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_junerank_250630.jpg
02:18
NASCAR June ranking: Elliott and Hamlin finish big
nbc_oht_newteamsapp_250630.jpg
14:37
WNBA adding teams in Detroit, Cleveland and Philly
BTPClip.jpg
07:03
Pogacar vs. Vingegaard rivalry returns during TDF
nbc_oht_acesnews_250630.jpg
14:31
Aces acquire Smith in trade with Wings
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250630.jpg
01:18
How powerful Potgieter won the Rocket Classic
nbc_roto_ww_250630.jpg
01:33
Ortiz, Rocker top Week 15 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_steer_250630.jpg
01:14
Expect Reds’ Steer to have ‘strong’ summer outings
JalenRamseyLeBatard.jpg
02:14
Ramsey traded to Steelers team in ‘win-now mode’
Untitled.png
01:57
Swiatek can ‘put it all together’ in Wimbledon
nbc_roto_robertv2_250630.jpg
01:27
Robert’s hamstring strain drops trade value
nbc_roto_chargers_250630.jpg
01:20
Chargers passing attack ‘won’t be stunted’ in 2025
nbc_roto_langford_250630.jpg
01:16
Rangers’ Haggerty a possible pickup for Langford
nbc_roto_jonnusmith_250630.jpg
01:32
Smith’s value takes hit with trade to Steelers
nbc_dlb_nhlloopholeltir_250630.jpg
04:31
Report: NHL to eliminate LTIR loophole in new CBA
nbc_dlb_floriocollusionruling_250630.jpg
16:56
Florio breaks down NFL collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_joedelaney_250630.jpg
03:17
Remembering Delaney’s sacrifice 42 years later
nbc_pftpm_chrislong_250630.jpg
05:50
Long speaks out on NFLPA hiding collusion ruling
nbc_roto_menswimbledonquarterv2_250630.jpg
02:08
Sinner the ‘safe’ bet to win Wimbledon 1st quarter
nbc_pftpm_jalenramseytrade_250630.jpg
07:46
Steelers show ‘desperation’ with Ramsey trade
nbc_pftpm_malikbeasleygambling_250630_copy.jpg
08:01
NFL is ‘lucky’ to avoid Beasley-NBA gambling saga
nbc_pftpm_micahparsons_250630.jpg
11:51
PFT PM Mailbag: Parsons’ contract, Rice’s future
nbc_oht_glennpride_250630.jpg
02:55
Glenn reflects on the importance of Pride Month
nbc_roto_mlbwins_250630.jpg
01:36
Dodgers ‘best bet’ for most regular season wins
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250630.jpg
01:31
Collier is only bet to win WNBA MVP despite odds
nbc_dps_acebaileydiscussion_250630.jpg
03:50
‘Damage feels like it’s done’ with Bailey in Utah
nbc_dps_davidpurduminterviewreax_250630.jpg
10:57
Why Beasley’s gambling allegations are ‘red flag’
nbc_dps_malikbeasleyinvestigation_250630.jpg
03:05
Pistons’ Beasley investigation questions prop bets
lukalebron.jpg
11:42
LeBron’s opt-in signals new era in Los Angeles
nbc_moto_superbikespodiumintvs_250629.jpg
06:02
What Superbike riders said after The Ridge
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd4_250629.jpg
12:40
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Final Round