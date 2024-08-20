Watch Now
Clark ready for some home cooking at BMW Champ.
Wyndham Clark walks and talks with Kira K. Dixon to look ahead to playing the BMW Championship in his home state of Colorado and explain the difficulties of playing at altitude.
Elevation will play a factor at BMW Championship
Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas and more PGA Tour players discuss how the elevation in Colorado will play a factor during the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club.
Spieth needs to undergo left wrist surgery ‘ASAP’
Jordan Spieth explains why he needs surgery for his left wrist injury "ASAP" after his season ended at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, while Todd Lewis details what his return timeline could look like.
Plenty of drama on the bubble at FedEx St. Jude
Tom Kim's heartbreak and Nick Dunlap's nerve-wracking finish were among the top storylines around the bubble at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Watch highlights and interviews from the chase for the crucial top 50.
Referee explains rules conversation with Matsuyama
PGA Tour chief referee Gary Young explains his conversation with Hideki Matsuyama at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday, sharing that he feels good about the decision that there was no rules violation.
Matsuyama reflects on close FedEx St. Jude victory
Hideki Matsuyama discusses his performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he was able to hang on to a lead heading into the final round and earn a gritty victory at TPC Southwind.
How Matsuyama surged ahead in FedEx St. Jude Rd. 3
Dive into Hideki Matsuyama's third-round performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he built a five-stroke lead going into Sunday's final round at TPC Southwind.
Bold change working wonders for Matsuyama
Hideki Matsuyama won bronze in the Paris Olympics but still made a bold change to his bag -- and it's working out quite alright for him in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, including on Moving Day (presented by Penske).
Scheffler chasing Matsuyama at FedEx St. Jude
Scottie Scheffler looks ahead to Sunday after his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he wants to give himself "more opportunities" amid Hideki Matsuyama's strong run.
Dunlap among contenders at FedEx St. Jude
Nick Dunlap discusses his Round 3 showing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship before Johnson Wagner and George Savaricas break down the 20-year-old's strong performance at TPC Southwind.