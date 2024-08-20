 Skip navigation
Top News

BMW Championship - Preview Day Three
BMW Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch
BMW Championship - Round One
BMW Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch
IndyCar Gateway 2018
IndyCar’s oval package produced successful results, stunning racing

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsbearsoffense_240820.jpg
Is Williams, Bears offense undervalued in fantasy?
nbc_roto_rfswarreninjury_240820.jpg
Assessing concern with Warren’s injury in fantasy
nbc_roto_rfshopkins_240820.jpg
Hopkins could be a ‘luxury’ pick as a WR4/5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

BMW Championship - Preview Day Three
BMW Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch
BMW Championship - Round One
BMW Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch
IndyCar Gateway 2018
IndyCar’s oval package produced successful results, stunning racing

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsbearsoffense_240820.jpg
Is Williams, Bears offense undervalued in fantasy?
nbc_roto_rfswarreninjury_240820.jpg
Assessing concern with Warren’s injury in fantasy
nbc_roto_rfshopkins_240820.jpg
Hopkins could be a ‘luxury’ pick as a WR4/5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Clark ready for some home cooking at BMW Champ.

August 20, 2024 04:56 PM
Wyndham Clark walks and talks with Kira K. Dixon to look ahead to playing the BMW Championship in his home state of Colorado and explain the difficulties of playing at altitude.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_elevation_240820.jpg
5:12
Elevation will play a factor at BMW Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_spieth_240818.jpg
3:14
Spieth needs to undergo left wrist surgery ‘ASAP’
Now Playing
nbc_gc_bubbleboys_240818__626503.jpg
6:25
Plenty of drama on the bubble at FedEx St. Jude
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_youngint_240818__205325.jpg
3:49
Referee explains rules conversation with Matsuyama
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_matsuyamaint_240818.jpg
2:52
Matsuyama reflects on close FedEx St. Jude victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_fedexrd3_240817.jpg
0:58
How Matsuyama surged ahead in FedEx St. Jude Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske_240817.jpg
1:10
Bold change working wonders for Matsuyama
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiesound_240817.jpg
5:24
Scheffler chasing Matsuyama at FedEx St. Jude
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dunlapsound_240817.jpg
6:19
Dunlap among contenders at FedEx St. Jude
Now Playing
nbc_golf_matsuyamarecap_240816.jpg
6:13
Matsuyama shows ‘command’ in FedEx St. Jude Rd. 3
Now Playing