Highlights: South African Open, Final Round
Watch highlights from the final round of the DP World Tour's South African Open at the Durban Golf Course.
Highlights: South African Open, Final Round
Whitnell defies odds, cards two aces in one round
Dale Whitnell defies 67 million-to-one odds after carding a pair of aces in one round coming on the DP World Tour in South Africa.
Highlights: Canter wins Bahrain Championship
Watch highlights from the final round of Laurie Canter's victory in the DP World Tour's Bahrain Championship.
Highlights: del Rey wins DP World Tour UAE event
Watch highlights from the final round of Alejandro del Rey's win in the DP World Tour's Ras Al Khaimah Championship.
Highlights: Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final round of the DP World Tour's Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club. Tyrrell Hatton held off Daniel Hillier and Laurie Canter to secure the victory.
Highlights: Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the DP World Tour's Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club. Tyrrell Hatton is one shot behind leader Daniel Hillier, while Rory McIlroy is tied for 12th.
Highlights: Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 2 of the DP World Tour's Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club.
Rory recounts 'pretty scrappy' Round 1 in Dubai
Rory McIlroy reflects on his first competitive round of golf in 2025 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, explaining the challenges posed by Emirates Golf Club and why he did a "good job" of scrambling.
Highlights: Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Round 1
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from Round 1 action at the DP World Tour's Hero Dubai Desert Classic, taking place at Emirates Golf Club.