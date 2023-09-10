Watch Now
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Final Round
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the DP World Tour's Horizon Irish Open at The K Club.
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the DP World Tour's Horizon Irish Open at The K Club.
Rory’s hopes washed away with two water balls
Rory McIlroy hits into the water off the tee at No. 7 and then again at No. 11 in the fourth round, diminishing his chance for success at the Irish Open.
Highlights: McIlroy (66) storms into Irish contention
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the DP World Tour's Horizon Irish Open at The K Club.
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the DP World Tour's Horizon Irish Open at The K Club.
Rory holes out for eagle on Day 2 at Irish Open
Rory McIlroy holes out for eagle from the fairway at the par-5 16th at the Horizon Irish Open.
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the DP World Tour's Horizon Irish Open at The K Club.
Harrington excited to play at home in Irish Open
Padraig Harrington, who won the Irish Open in 2007, catches up with Golf Today’s Steve Burkowski about returning to participate in the 2023 Irish Open and how he plans to enjoy playing the home tournament.
Lowry ‘grateful’ to be selected to Ryder Cup team
Shane Lowry talks with Golf Today’s Steve Burkowski about his selection to the European team at the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Team Europe must find ‘balance’ at 2023 Ryder Cup
Former 2014 European Ryder Cup Captain Paul McGinley gives his reactions to the European roster selections for the 2023 Ryder Cup.