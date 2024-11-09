 Skip navigation
Top News

Dillon Curtis 01.jpg
Kicker Dillon Curtis Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
J'Zavien Currence 01.jpg
Defensive Back J’Zavien Currence Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Kiotti Armstrong 01.jpg
Tight End Kiotti Armstrong Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal2_241109.jpg
O’Riley’s stunner puts Brighton ahead of Man City
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_241109.jpg
Joao Pedro ties it for Brighton v. Man City
nbc_cfb_minntdmajor_241109.jpg
Brosmer connects with Major for wide-open TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Dillon Curtis 01.jpg
Kicker Dillon Curtis Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
J'Zavien Currence 01.jpg
Defensive Back J’Zavien Currence Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Kiotti Armstrong 01.jpg
Tight End Kiotti Armstrong Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal2_241109.jpg
O’Riley’s stunner puts Brighton ahead of Man City
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_241109.jpg
Joao Pedro ties it for Brighton v. Man City
nbc_cfb_minntdmajor_241109.jpg
Brosmer connects with Major for wide-open TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Rory faces uphill battle in Abu Dhabi Championship

November 9, 2024 01:39 PM
The Golf Channel crew present some highlights from Round 3 of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship before analyzing Paul Waring's press conference comments and diving into Rory McIlroy's lackluster performance.
