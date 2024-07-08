 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR: USA TODAY 301
Alex Bowman wins rain-shortened Chicago Street Race, ending 80-race winless streak
GOLF: JUL 07 PGA John Deere Classic
Rex & Lav podcast: Are we numb to the brilliance of young players?
MLB: New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates
Pirates’ Skenes an All-Star just 8 weeks after debut, and 7 Phillies are picked for July 16 game

Top Clips

nbc_nas_larson_240707.jpg
Larson stuck after splashing into tire barrier
nbc_golf_dpworldtourhighlights_240707.jpg
Highlights: BMW International Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_clantonandthorsound_240707.jpg
Clanton, Thorbjornsen impressing on PGA Tour

Watch Now

Do young players have enough opportunity on Tour?

July 7, 2024 09:07 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the performances of Michael Thorbjornsen and Luke Clanton at the John Deere Classic, questioning what the PGA Tour should do to ensure young stars are getting ample opportunities.
