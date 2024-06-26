Watch Now
How to improve the lulls in the PGA Tour season
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss creative ways to spice up the PGA Tour during the summertime, including a month-long UK swing and promotion/relegation options.
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss creative ways to spice up the PGA Tour during the summertime, including a month-long UK swing and promotion/relegation options.
Golf Galaxy employee Nick Bienz chats with the Golf Today crew ahead of his first PGA Tour event after qualifying for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Fresh off a victory at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Amy Yang catches up with Golf Today to debrief her major win and discuss where she’s setting her sights next.
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discuss the possibility of Scottie Scheffler setting the modern standard for wins in a PGA Tour season.
Todd Lewis chats with Tom Kim ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic after the 22-year-old came up just short of a win last weekend at the Travelers Championship.
Heading into the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler recounts winning the tournament last year and shares how he's grown since.
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter examine the Rocket Mortgage Classic from a betting perspective and why they don't like chalky outcomes this week.
Ernie Els discusses the layout of Newport Country Club — the site of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open — and explains why the course will provide a "different taste" for players in Rhode Island.
Between Rose Zhang-Alexa Pano and Charley Hull-Georgia Hall, there's going to be plenty of excitement and banter at the Dow Championship, the LPGA Tour's lone team event.