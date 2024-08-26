 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOPSHOT-GOLF-ESP-US-EUR-SOLHEIM
Solheim Cup: History, format, teams, records and how to watch
The Solheim Cup - Day Two
European Solheim Cup captain Suzann Pettersen announces four picks
MX 2024 Rd 11 Ironman Chase Sexton w muddy face.JPG
2024 Motocross 450 points, results after Ironman: Chase Sexton ends 2024 commandingly
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_simms_steelers_240826.jpg
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
nbc_simms_sfoutlook_240826.jpg
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason
nbc_simms_bears_240826.jpg
Bears ‘have pieces’ to replicate Texans formula

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOPSHOT-GOLF-ESP-US-EUR-SOLHEIM
Solheim Cup: History, format, teams, records and how to watch
The Solheim Cup - Day Two
European Solheim Cup captain Suzann Pettersen announces four picks
MX 2024 Rd 11 Ironman Chase Sexton w muddy face.JPG
2024 Motocross 450 points, results after Ironman: Chase Sexton ends 2024 commandingly
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_simms_steelers_240826.jpg
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
nbc_simms_sfoutlook_240826.jpg
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason
nbc_simms_bears_240826.jpg
Bears ‘have pieces’ to replicate Texans formula

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Is Bradley a lock for Presidents Cup?

August 26, 2024 10:24 AM
The Golf Channel Podcast examines Keegan Bradley's chances of getting named to the Presidents Cup roster after winning the BMW Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_rexlavbradley_240826.jpg
9:27
Is Bradley a lock for Presidents Cup?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_koint_240825__901434.jpg
5:29
Ko reflects on ‘Cinderella’ run after Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bubbleboys_240825.jpg
3:51
Thomas last in, Scheffler struggling before finale
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bradleyint_240824.jpg
12:37
Bradley ‘felt in control’ at the BMW final round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bmwfinalrd_240825.jpg
12:30
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aigtrophypresentationv2_240825.jpg
10:49
Ko: Winning AIG Women’s Open ‘too good to be true’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aigtrophypresentation_240825.jpg
5:07
Ko presented with AIG Women’s Open trophy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kordard4hl_240825__054013.jpg
5:02
HLs: Korda struggles in final round at St Andrews
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryrocks_240825.jpg
2:36
Rory follows ‘rocky’ tee shot with barefoot beauty
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aigrd4hl_240825.jpg
10:09
Highlights: AIG Women’s Open, Round 4
Now Playing