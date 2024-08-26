Watch Now
Is Bradley a lock for Presidents Cup?
The Golf Channel Podcast examines Keegan Bradley's chances of getting named to the Presidents Cup roster after winning the BMW Championship.
The Golf Channel Podcast examines Keegan Bradley's chances of getting named to the Presidents Cup roster after winning the BMW Championship.
Ko reflects on 'Cinderella' run after Women's Open
Lydia Ko speaks after winning the AIG Women's Open about her run of success in recent weeks and discusses the amount of fun she had at St. Andrews.
Thomas last in, Scheffler struggling before finale
The Golf Central crew recaps the fight to make the TOUR Championship at the BMW Championship and takes a look at Scottie Scheffler suddenly having trouble heading into the season finale.
Bradley 'felt in control' at the BMW final round
Keegan Bradley talks to the Golf Central crew after winning the BMW Championship and how he navigated the final round.
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 4
Watch the best moments from the fourth and final round of the BMW Championship — the second event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado.
Ko: Winning AIG Women's Open 'too good to be true'
After receiving the AIG Women's Open championship trophy, Lydia Ko reflects on the experience of winning another major, just weeks after claiming a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.
Ko presented with AIG Women's Open trophy
Lydia Ko is presented with the 2024 AIG Women's Open championship trophy after a sparkling performance on the Old Course at St Andrews.
HLs: Korda struggles in final round at St Andrews
Watch highlights and lowlights from Nelly Korda's final round of the AIG Women's Open on the Old Course at St Andrews, where she faded late to finish tied with three others for second overall.
Rory follows 'rocky' tee shot with barefoot beauty
Rory McIlroy wasn't pleased with his (literally) rocky tee shot on hole 9 in Round 4 of the BMW Championship, and his driver paid the price. It was nothing a barefooted shot with him standing in the water couldn't fix.