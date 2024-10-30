Watch Now
Why PGA Tour needs to have more of true relegation
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner analyze the PGA Tour's proposal for reducing field sizes and changing eligibility, discussing why true relegation is good for the sport.
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner analyze the PGA Tour's proposal for reducing field sizes and changing eligibility, discussing why true relegation is good for the sport.
Discussing proposed changes to the 2026 PGA TOUR
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to discuss the PGA Tour's proposal to reduce field size and change eligibility in 2026, which will go before the policy board in November.
Echavarria, An top Golf Today’s shots of the week
Relive some of the best shots from a weekend of golf, where some of the world's best golfers put on a show at the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship and the LPGA Maybank Championship.
Lavner: PGA Tour should ‘trim’ FedExCup Fall slate
The Golf Today roundtable discusses where the PGA Tour's FedExCup Fall needs to see some structural changes, including the overall format and sponsor exemptions.
DeChambeau, Ko up for Golf Today shot of the year
Eamon Lynch, Matt Adams and the Golf Today staff each put forth their picks for the golf shot of the year, with Bryson Dechambeau, Lydia Ko and Robert MacIntyre each earning nominations.
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of the 2024 Maybank Championship, taking place at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Thomas ‘disappointed’ after Zozo Championship
Nico Echavarria and Justin Thomas spoke to the media after the conclusion of the Zozo Championship, where Echavarria staved off the PGA Tour stars to take home the victory.
Highlights: Zozo Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan.
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 3
Watch highlights from Round 3 of the 2024 Maybank Championship, taking place at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.