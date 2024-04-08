 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Preview Day One
With support from Tiger Woods, Will Zalatoris returns to Masters a year after surgery
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Levi Kitchen No 1 trophy.JPG
A more confident cook: Levi Kitchen finds the recipe for success
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
The Masters - Preview Day One
Masters weather forecast: Thunderstorms, high winds expected on Thursday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_penske_valerotexas_240408.jpg
Highlights: Best shots from Texas Open
nbc_golf_golfpodkorda_240408_copy.jpg
Korda on a ‘Tiger-esque pace’ in 2024
nbc_csu_comp_240408.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top five DT prospects

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Preview Day One
With support from Tiger Woods, Will Zalatoris returns to Masters a year after surgery
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Levi Kitchen No 1 trophy.JPG
A more confident cook: Levi Kitchen finds the recipe for success
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
The Masters - Preview Day One
Masters weather forecast: Thunderstorms, high winds expected on Thursday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_penske_valerotexas_240408.jpg
Highlights: Best shots from Texas Open
nbc_golf_golfpodkorda_240408_copy.jpg
Korda on a ‘Tiger-esque pace’ in 2024
nbc_csu_comp_240408.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top five DT prospects

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Spieth's game, recent play suited for Augusta?

April 8, 2024 12:40 PM
Jordan Spieth is playing "Jordan-Spieth-like" golf, but Ryan Lavner thinks that style -- and his history at Augusta National -- might make him well-suited to compete in The Masters.
Up Next
nbc_golf_sales_penske_valerotexas_240408.jpg
1:47
Highlights: Best shots from Texas Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_golfpodspieth_240408.jpg
3:05
Spieth’s game, recent play suited for Augusta?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_golfpodkorda_240408_copy.jpg
6:20
Korda on a ‘Tiger-esque pace’ in 2024
Now Playing
nelly.jpg
7:53
Korda shares journey to four-straight LPGA wins
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgatmobilfinals_240407.jpg
4:50
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Finals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mccarthybirdies_240407.jpg
2:36
Highlights: McCarthy notches 28 on back nine
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valerotexasrd4_240407.jpg
9:47
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bhatiaintv_240406.jpg
1:25
Bhatia ‘stuck to game plan’ at Valero Texas Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lpgamatchplaysemilites_240406.jpg
2:10
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, semifinals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_valeroround3litesstudio_240406.jpg
3:16
HLs: Bhatia holds four-shot lead in San Antonio
Now Playing