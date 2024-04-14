 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Arizona Coyotes at Edmonton Oilers
Report: Coyotes sale to Utah Jazz owner expected next week, Arizona to get expansion team
SX 2024 Rd 13 Cooper Webb leaning over.jpg
Cooper Webb wins Foxborough Supercross; ties Jett Lawrence in championship points
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_golf_lfmasters_whowillwinseg_240413.jpg
Scottie Scheffler Heads into Masters Sunday with the 54-Hole Lead

Top Clips

nbc_sx_250recap_240413.jpg
Deegan earns ‘incredible’ win in Foxborough
nbc_sx_450recap_240413.jpg
Webb reminded everyone ‘what a fighter he is’
nbc_sx_webb450win_240413.jpg
Webb: 450SX win in Foxborough feels ‘amazing’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Arizona Coyotes at Edmonton Oilers
Report: Coyotes sale to Utah Jazz owner expected next week, Arizona to get expansion team
SX 2024 Rd 13 Cooper Webb leaning over.jpg
Cooper Webb wins Foxborough Supercross; ties Jett Lawrence in championship points
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_golf_lfmasters_whowillwinseg_240413.jpg
Scottie Scheffler Heads into Masters Sunday with the 54-Hole Lead

Top Clips

nbc_sx_250recap_240413.jpg
Deegan earns ‘incredible’ win in Foxborough
nbc_sx_450recap_240413.jpg
Webb reminded everyone ‘what a fighter he is’
nbc_sx_webb450win_240413.jpg
Webb: 450SX win in Foxborough feels ‘amazing’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Masters Round 3 recap: Scheffler's surge

April 13, 2024 09:15 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner break down the top storylines from the third round of the Masters, including Scottie Scheffler's second-nine surge, Collin Morikawa's surprising return and Tiger Woods' Saturday collapse.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lfmasters_whowillwinseg_240413.jpg
1:34
Will Scheffler finish the job at the Masters?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_240413.jpg
0:48
Morikawa looking to challenge Scheffler at Masters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_woodsintv_240413.jpg
2:18
Tiger analyzes struggles at Masters Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_abergintv_249413.jpg
1:21
Aberg embracing the pressure of the Masters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcpodcastv2_240413.jpg
22:16
Masters Round 3 recap: Scheffler’s surge
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_workdaysalesv2_240413.jpg
2:28
Could Schauffele break through on Masters Sunday?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_homaintv_240413.jpg
2:37
Homa: ‘Going to remind myself I’m a dog’ Sunday
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_morikawapresser_240413.jpg
4:00
New putter gives Morikawa comfort at Masters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_schefflerintv_240413.jpg
3:18
How Scheffler rebounded during Round 3 at Augusta
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_brysonintv_249413.jpg
3:38
DeChambeau reflects on wild day at the Masters
Now Playing