 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: South Bend Tribune
NBC Sports announces 2024 Notre Dame schedule release
nbc_tennis_rolandgarros_nadalintv_240527.jpg
2024 French Open men’s singles draw
nbc_oht_secondsegmentpart2_240529.jpg
2024 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 2): Caitlin Clark scores 30 in loss; Sun rise, Lynx loom

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbssgaholmgren_240529.jpg
Could OKC’s Holmgren be a Top 20 fantasy pick?
nbc_roto_rbsanthonytowns_240529.jpg
Should Timberwolves shop Towns in the offseason?
nbc_roto_rbsknicksoffseason_240529.jpg
Knicks ‘need to find a way to pay’ Hartenstein

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: South Bend Tribune
NBC Sports announces 2024 Notre Dame schedule release
nbc_tennis_rolandgarros_nadalintv_240527.jpg
2024 French Open men’s singles draw
nbc_oht_secondsegmentpart2_240529.jpg
2024 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 2): Caitlin Clark scores 30 in loss; Sun rise, Lynx loom

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbssgaholmgren_240529.jpg
Could OKC’s Holmgren be a Top 20 fantasy pick?
nbc_roto_rbsanthonytowns_240529.jpg
Should Timberwolves shop Towns in the offseason?
nbc_roto_rbsknicksoffseason_240529.jpg
Knicks ‘need to find a way to pay’ Hartenstein

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

University system offsets PGA Tour stresses

May 29, 2024 05:45 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the struggles of being a professional golfer and commend the PGA's university system in the wake of Grayson Murray's death and Lexi Thompson's retirement.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gcpod_difficultforpros_240529.jpg
6:51
University system offsets PGA Tour stresses
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_mikewhanintv_240529.jpg
15:54
USGA CEO Whan talks growth of U.S. Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_rosezhangreflection_240529.jpg
9:00
Zhang looking to build confidence at USWO
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_rexhitonscheffler_240529.jpg
2:21
Scheffler’s lawyer addressees the media
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_rexhitonrory_240529.jpg
4:08
McIlroy: ‘I’ve been playing well’ this season
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_lydiakoconvowithrogers_240529.jpg
3:03
Ko discusses preparation ahead of USWO
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_kordadeskreflection_240529.jpg
4:38
Korda has been ‘unstoppable’ ahead of USWO
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_schefflerarrestupdate_240529.jpg
9:01
Scheffler charges dropped by Louisville prosecutor
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_lexithompsoncomp_240529.jpg
6:22
Thompson’s best moments of her 18-year golf career
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_cdw_rbccanadian_240529.jpg
1:15
Hamilton G&CC set to host RBC Canadian Open
Now Playing