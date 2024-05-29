Watch Now
University system offsets PGA Tour stresses
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the struggles of being a professional golfer and commend the PGA's university system in the wake of Grayson Murray's death and Lexi Thompson's retirement.
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the struggles of being a professional golfer and commend the PGA's university system in the wake of Grayson Murray's death and Lexi Thompson's retirement.
USGA CEO Mike Whan discusses the build-up to the 2024 U.S. Women's Open, how the USGA plays a role in growing women's golf and Lexi Thompson's impact on the game.
Rose Zhang speaks with Amy Rogers about her approach heading into the 2024 U.S. Women's Open, discussing how she can work on maintaining confidence and being "resilient" at Lancaster.
Scottie Scheffler's lawyer, Steven Romines, says the world No. 1 wants to "move on" after all charges against his client were dropped following an incident with police at the PGA Championship.
Rory McIroy speaks with Rex Hoggard to discuss his season thus far, explaining how he's been playing his way into form going into the RBC Canadian Open.
Lydia Ko talks with Amy Rogers about her season and her preparation heading into the 2024 U.S. Women's Open, discussing the growth of the event at Lancaster Country Club .
The Live From crew discuss the progression of Nelly Korda's career, breaking down how the 14-time LPGA Tour winner has become one of the premier players in the world.
Todd Lewis, Rex Hoggard and Brandel Chamblee share why it's not surprising that all charges against Scottie Scheffler stemming from a May 17 incident at the PGA Championship were dropped and a best-case scenario for all.
Take a look back at Lexi Thompson's golf career through the years, from her first U.S. Women’s Open as a 12-year-old to her first major title. She announced her decision to retire at the end of the 2024 LPGA season.