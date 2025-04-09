Skip navigation
Live Blog
The Par 3 Contest takes center stage today before the Masters. Get the latest updates from Augusta National!
Fast Masters start crucial for Rory, but how fast?
April 9, 2025 01:59 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner agree that Rory McIlroy needs to get off to a fast start at the Masters -- but just how low does he need to go in Round 1 to set himself up well? They debate.
Related Videos
11:41
McIlroy, Scheffler highlight Masters favorites
02:15
Cabrera wins PGA Tour Champions event in Florida
01:18
Does Novak have chance to win Valero Texas Open?
08:06
Bernat Escuder leans on Spanish roots at Augusta
05:00
Bernat Escuder might get tattoo after Augusta win
11:30
Bernat Escuder accepts trophy after win at Augusta
13:24
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 3
04:47
Watch Bernat Escuder win at Augusta
05:55
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early Rd. 3
01:41
McCormick tapes mouth shut to control anger
03:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Texas Open
05:31
Harman excels with new putter at Valero Texas Open
01:25
Nicklaus Miller striving to live up to his names
07:59
Spieth shows good and bad side at Valero, Round 2
04:59
Revuelta, Escuder chasing leaders at Augusta
05:53
Romero hoping to focus on the moment at Augusta
06:14
Ganne ‘lucky’ to have experience at Augusta
09:10
Inside Augusta National Women’s Amateur standings
02:32
Woad, others skip the water at Augusta’s No. 16
03:14
Spieth ‘very pleased’ with first round at Valero
07:09
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 2
06:14
Leaderboard ‘same but different’ entering Augusta
06:29
Amateur Ganne looked ‘very comfortable’ in Round 1
04:17
Ganne: Record-setting round came to me in a dream
01:22
Lee, Woodland jump up in Aon standings
07:19
McCarty: ‘I feel really good’ heading into Masters
05:06
History backing Talley, atop her game at Augusta
04:35
Woad taking extra attention in stride at Augusta
04:45
Malixi WDs from Augusta National Women’s Amateur
15:07
Horschel: ‘Had a blast’ at TGL, happy with buy-in
Latest Clips
01:08
Tatis Jr.'s latest shoulder injury is ‘worrisome’
03:06
Hart, Daniel among fantasy’s most improved players
13:01
Malone questioning pride could have led to firing
14:38
Nuggets’ timing on cleaning house is ‘bizarre’
02:53
DEN ownership didn’t do Malone, Booth ‘any favors’
06:00
Malone-Booth dynamic in Denver was ‘fractured’
02:23
Blue Grass Stakes ‘lived up to’ the hype
04:01
Analyzing odds for No. 2 DL picked in NFL draft
03:36
Whiskey throttle? Endo? SMX incidents explained
05:03
‘Untapped potential’ with DT Grant at NFL level
04:02
Why DT Graham is ‘no doubt’ an elite player
16:19
Rogers’ NFL mock draft, picks 17-32: Egbuka, Nolen
17:05
Rogers’ NFL mock draft, picks 1-16: Ward, McMillan
01:52
Why Nuggets-Kings is an NBA play-in preview
01:28
Take Adebayo, Heat to beat Bulls at United Center
01:45
Which teams in West will be in play-in tournament?
01:30
Mavericks could upset Lakers in Doncic’s return
39:03
Ridley dismisses direct exemption for LIV players
01:46
Detry capable of making splash in Masters debut
01:35
Look at Conners, Glover for Masters top-20 bets
05:40
2025 NFL Draft lacks ‘star power’ among prospects
02:32
Patrick recounts caddying at Augusta National
03:39
Unpacking ‘shocking’ Denver housecleaning
04:33
Doncic’s ‘reputation’ caused his ejection
05:02
PFT Draft: NFL’s most shocking firings
10:32
Carroll confident Smith gives Raiders ‘stability’
10:29
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft EDGE ranks
02:55
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Arizona Cardinals
02:02
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Seattle Seahawks
05:13
2025 NFL Draft team needs: San Francisco 49ers
