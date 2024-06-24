 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Today 301
Race results: Christopher Bell wins in overtime on wet weather tires to sweep New Hampshire
AUTO: JUN 23 NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301
What drivers said after New Hampshire race won by Christopher Bell
Travelers Championship - Final Round
Rex & Lav podcast: Scheffler loved them but were signature events a success?

Top Clips

bell_burnout.jpg
Bell survives wet conditions for Loudon sweep
oly24_atm100_trials_lylessemi_240623.jpg
Lyles wins 100m semi, maintains top time at Trials
oly24_swm1500f_trials_final_240623.jpg
Finke wins 1500m to put bow on Swimming Trials

Watch Now

Scheffler's uncharacteristic emotions at Travelers

June 23, 2024 09:20 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner talk about Scottie Scheffler's win at the Travelers Championship and how weeks of hard competition may have caught up with him.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gcpod_scottiewinsv2_240623.jpg
4:40
Scheffler’s uncharacteristic emotions at Travelers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_amyyangintv_240623.jpg
7:50
Yang achieves dream with KPMG Women’s PGA win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_scottieintv_240623.jpg
3:46
Scheffler: Toughness, intensity key to ’24 success
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_kpmgchampionshiprd4hl_240623.jpg
11:49
Highlights: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_amyyangwins_240623__825266.jpg
2:56
Yang wins KPMG, reflects on long-awaited major
Now Playing
nbc_golf_protesthole18v2_240623__333396.jpg
2:43
Kim forces playoff after protestors interrupt play
Now Playing
nbc_golf_travelersround4_240623.jpg
6:15
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_240622.jpg
1:34
Young makes ‘monster move’ at Travelers Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_travrd3lites_240622.jpg
13:38
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kpmgpgard3_240622__511775.jpg
11:36
Highlights: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3
Now Playing