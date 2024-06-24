Watch Now
Scheffler's uncharacteristic emotions at Travelers
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner talk about Scottie Scheffler's win at the Travelers Championship and how weeks of hard competition may have caught up with him.
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner talk about Scottie Scheffler's win at the Travelers Championship and how weeks of hard competition may have caught up with him.
Yang achieves dream with KPMG Women’s PGA win
Amy Yang joins the set of Golf Central after winning her first major at the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and how she recovered from two missed cuts in prior tournaments to put down a dominating performance.
Scheffler: Toughness, intensity key to ’24 success
Scottie Scheffler joins the set of Golf Central after emerging victorious in the Travelers Championship for his sixth win of 2024 and explains what's going right for him in his dominant season.
Highlights: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 4
Check out the best shots from the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Yang wins KPMG, reflects on long-awaited major
No longer does Amy Yang need to doubt whether she'd ever become a major champion, sealing a three-shot victory in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship before the "grateful" 34-year-old reflected on the long-awaited win.
Kim forces playoff after protestors interrupt play
After waiting out a chaotic scene that saw protestors spray powdery substances around and on the green at the Travelers Championship's 72nd hole, Tom Kim drilled a clutch putt to force a playoff with Scottie Scheffler.
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final round of the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Young makes ‘monster move’ at Travelers Champ.
Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee break down Cameron Young's historic 59 in the third round of the Travelers Championship and ponder Young's chances of finishing the week with a win.
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.