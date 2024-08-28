What dark horses could win the Tour Championship?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 11 Ironman Chance Hymas watches action.JPG
Motocross of Nations takes chance on sophomore Chance Hymas for 250 ride
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Thumbnail
Commissioner Jay Monahan says ‘strong alignment’ among players in field-size discussions
NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola - Qualifying
Parker Retzlaff ponders what more he could have done in final laps at Daytona

Top Clips

nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240828.jpg
IndyCar returns to Milwaukee Mile this weekend
nbc_moto_t24smxplayoffprev_240828.jpg
Who has chance of beating Deegan for SMX Playoffs?
nbc_moto_t24teamusabdown_240828.jpg
Breaking down Team USA at the Motocross of Nations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 11 Ironman Chance Hymas watches action.JPG
Motocross of Nations takes chance on sophomore Chance Hymas for 250 ride
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Thumbnail
Commissioner Jay Monahan says ‘strong alignment’ among players in field-size discussions
NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola - Qualifying
Parker Retzlaff ponders what more he could have done in final laps at Daytona

Top Clips

nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240828.jpg
IndyCar returns to Milwaukee Mile this weekend
nbc_moto_t24smxplayoffprev_240828.jpg
Who has chance of beating Deegan for SMX Playoffs?
nbc_moto_t24teamusabdown_240828.jpg
Breaking down Team USA at the Motocross of Nations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What dark horses could win the Tour Championship?

August 28, 2024 06:00 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner look at the dark horses who could win the FedExCup's Tour Championship instead of Scottie Scheffler or Xander Schauffele -- examining names like Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Åberg.
Up Next
nbc_golf_rexlavroku_240828.jpg
3:53
What dark horses could win the Tour Championship?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_greeneastlakeintv_240828.jpg
9:45
East Lake offers new look for Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_toddrexhit_240828.jpg
9:46
PGA Tour ‘is going to be forged by SSG’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bradleyintv_240828.jpg
10:19
Bradley: Playing captain or not, team comes first
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_monahanpif_240828.jpg
4:34
Monahan: PGA Tour-LIV talks ‘going to take time’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_2023recap_240826.jpg
0:51
Revisiting Hovland’s 2023 Tour Championship win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_snedekerspeech_240827.jpg
8:05
Snedeker: ‘Full circle’ to win Payne Stewart Award
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerschauffele_240827.jpg
13:59
Tour Championship will be a ‘battle of attrition’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_goingforthegreen_240827.jpg
11:26
Schauffele, Clark lead Tour Championship bets
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_tlewisblandcooperint_240827.jpg
6:48
Inside the course changes at East Lake
Now Playing