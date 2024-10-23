 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Winston Watkins.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Venice High School Wide Receiver Winston Watkins
NFL: New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers
Giants vs. Steelers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
Jaelyne Matthews.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Toms River North High School Offensive Lineman Jaelyne Matthews

Top Clips

kupp_thumb.jpg
Hold onto Rams pass-catchers in case Kupp is moved
nbc_ffhh_kiociopt2_241023.jpg
Should Harrison Jr. start in fantasy vs. Dolphins?
nbc_ffhh_kiocio_241023.jpg
Sit Prescott, start Mason in fantasy on Week 8 SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Winston Watkins.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Venice High School Wide Receiver Winston Watkins
NFL: New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers
Giants vs. Steelers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
Jaelyne Matthews.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Toms River North High School Offensive Lineman Jaelyne Matthews

Top Clips

kupp_thumb.jpg
Hold onto Rams pass-catchers in case Kupp is moved
nbc_ffhh_kiociopt2_241023.jpg
Should Harrison Jr. start in fantasy vs. Dolphins?
nbc_ffhh_kiocio_241023.jpg
Sit Prescott, start Mason in fantasy on Week 8 SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Zozo Championship challenges FedExCup Fall ethos

October 23, 2024 12:26 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner break down the upcoming Zozo Championship, explaining why the event is "emblematic" of the current problems with the FedEx Cup Fall.
Up Next
nbc_golf_zozoagainstethos_241023.jpg
6:36
Zozo Championship challenges FedExCup Fall ethos
Now Playing
nbc_golf_xanderpresser_241022.jpg
5:44
Schauffele expects Zozo course to be difficult
Now Playing
nbc_golf_toddontiger_241022.jpg
12:05
Remembering Tiger’s historic 82nd PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jtpresser_241022.jpg
2:29
Thomas ‘champing at the bit’ to play again
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lpgaroundtable_241021.jpg
7:36
Is Green the most underrated golfer on LPGA Tour?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablepart2_241021.jpg
8:59
Is TGL missing opportunity with Tiger, Rory?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_241021.jpg
7:17
Woodland takes step in comeback with top-10 finish
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske16x9_241021.jpg
1:25
Top moments from 2024 Shriners Children’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_postonreax_241020.jpg
1:42
Shriners win could elevate Poston into a new tier
Now Playing
nbc_golf_shrinersfinalrhl_241020.jpg
9:06
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 4
Now Playing