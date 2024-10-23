Watch Now
Zozo Championship challenges FedExCup Fall ethos
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner break down the upcoming Zozo Championship, explaining why the event is "emblematic" of the current problems with the FedEx Cup Fall.
Up Next
Zozo Championship challenges FedExCup Fall ethos
Zozo Championship challenges FedExCup Fall ethos
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner break down the upcoming Zozo Championship, explaining why the event is "emblematic" of the current problems with the FedEx Cup Fall.
Schauffele expects Zozo course to be difficult
Schauffele expects Zozo course to be difficult
Xander Schauffele talks with the media before the Zozo Championship, discussing the course conditions, exploring Japan and more.
Remembering Tiger’s historic 82nd PGA Tour win
Remembering Tiger's historic 82nd PGA Tour win
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to discuss Tiger Woods' monumental victory at the 2019 Zozo Championship, the legend's last Tour victory and 82nd of his career, which tied him for the all-time lead.
Thomas ‘champing at the bit’ to play again
Thomas 'champing at the bit' to play again
Justin Thomas talks about his excitement to return to competition, his track record of success in Asia and his preparation to become a dad.
Is Green the most underrated golfer on LPGA Tour?
Is Green the most underrated golfer on LPGA Tour?
Golf Today discusses whether Hannah Green is one of the most underrated golfers on the LPGA Tour, Nelly Korda's health status and Caitlin Clark playing in the pro-am at The Annika.
Is TGL missing opportunity with Tiger, Rory?
Is TGL missing opportunity with Tiger, Rory?
Rex and Lav join Golf Today to discuss the TGL's schedule release, J.T. Poston's advanced length off the tee and more.
Woodland takes step in comeback with top-10 finish
Woodland takes step in comeback with top-10 finish
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discuss the ZOZO Championship's fit in the FedExCup Fall schedule, Gary Woodland's top-10 finish at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open and rising Ryder Cup ticket prices.
Top moments from 2024 Shriners Children’s Open
Top moments from 2024 Shriners Children's Open
Take a look at some of the best moments from the 2024 Shriners Children's Open, featuring highlights from tournament winner J.T. Poston.
Shriners win could elevate Poston into a new tier
Shriners win could elevate Poston into a new tier
Brandel Chamblee is confident that J.T. Poston's 2024 Shriners Children's Open win -- and the opportunities it could unlock -- may catapult his career and place him among a higher tier of PGA Tour players.