Will McIlroy disappoint at Open Championship?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Rory McIlroy's potential at The Open Championship after a disappointing finish at the U.S. Open.
Wagner demonstrates Royal Troon’s deep bunkers
Johnson Wagner displays the difficulty of hitting out of 'deep' bunkers on the 14th hole at Royal Troon Golf Club.
Rory’s putting under microscope at The Open
The Live From crew analyzes Rory McIlroy's putting game and the aspects of his stroke and approach that make him good but not great on the green.
Scott, Wagner reflect on Royal Troon’s history
Johnson Wagner walks and talks with Adam Scott at the 6th hole at The Open, discussing the 44-year-old's experience at Royal Troon Golf Club.
Fleetwood hopes things ‘come together’ at The Open
After finishing runner-up at The Open in 2019, Tommy Fleetwood describes getting acquainted with Royal Troon Golf Club, why the tournament always has a "really good atmosphere" and more.
What Slumbers’ LIV remarks mean for The Open
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner share their biggest takeaways from R&A CEO Martin Slumber's press conference, where he highlighted LIV player's eligibility in The Open Championship and more.
Analyzing Royal Troon’s ‘brutal’ back nine
Live From reviews the back nine at Royal Troon Golf Club for The Open Championship, where golfers will encounter limited sightlines, strong winds and challenging landscapes.
How Scheffler plans to navigate Royal Troon
Johnson Wagner joins Scottie Scheffler and caddie Ted Scott at the 12th hole ahead of The Open, where the superstar walks through his approach for several "puzzles" at Royal Troon.
Rory: My ‘game is in good shape’ for The Open
After a crushing loss in June's U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy opens up about getting familiar with links golf again at Royal Troon, why Tiger Woods has been "nothing but incredible" to him and much more.