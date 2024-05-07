Watch Now
15-year-old Shaw to make LPGA Tour debut
Fresh off of winning the John Shippen Cognizant Cup to earn the chance to compete in the Cognizant Founders Cup, amateur Ashley Shaw expresses her excitement about competing with the pros.
Roundtable: Wells Fargo Champ, PGA Tour exemptions
Johnson Wagner and Rex Hoggard join Golf Today for a roundtable about the final year of the Wells Fargo Championship and whether the PGA Tour needs to be more stringent on exemptions for those not on the Policy Board.
Fresh off of winning the John Shippen Cognizant Cup to earn the chance to compete in the Cognizant Founders Cup, amateur Ashley Shaw expresses her excitement about competing with the pros.
Åberg withdraws from Wells Fargo Championship
Todd Lewis provides an update on Ludvig Åberg, who withdrew from the Wells Fargo Championship due to a knee issue, but still plans to participate in the PGA Championship next week.
Korda attends Met Gala amid historic LPGA tour run
Nelly Korda, who is eyeing her sixth straight LPGA tour win this weekend at the Cognizant Founders Cup, took part in fashion’s biggest night, attending the 2024 Met Gala on Monday in New York City.
Koepka an underrated bet to defend PGA Champ.
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down the influx of teenaged men's golfers making waves in professional events, the importance of this week's Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow and more.
Previewing Pinehurst No. 2 setup for U.S. Open
With U.S. Open preparations underway, USGA Chief Champions Officer John Bodenhamer joins Golf Today to share the history behind host-site Pinehurst No. 2, what players can expect in North Carolina and more.
Roundtable: Korda’s story alongside LPGA’s best
The Golf Today roundtable debates how Nelly Korda's historic run of five-straight LPGA victories compares to the sport's greats and why this "building story" isn't bigger than it is.
How winning 2023 CJ Cup Byron Nelson impacted Day
Jason Day reflects on how winning the 2023 CJ Cup Byron Nelson restored his confidence, and how his current golf game compares to last year.
Spieth channels his focus on CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Jordan Spieth joins Golf Today as he competes in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, sharing insights on playing in his home state of Texas and his approach to the game after missing the cut for the Masters.