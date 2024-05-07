 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Track &amp; Field: USATF Championships
Christian Taylor takes his last triple jumps with eyes on final Olympics in Paris
2023 World Amateur Team Championships - Eisenhower Trophy
Vandy’s Gordon Sargent among Ben Hogan Award finalists
IndyCar Will Power pole
Despite suspensions, Team Penske IndyCar driver Will Power remains confident, determined

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept1v2_240507.jpg
Roundtable: Wells Fargo Champ, PGA Tour exemptions
nbc_dps_timberwolvesnuggetsgame2recap_240507.jpg
Edwards at tip of NBA’s ‘youth movement’
nbc_nas_kansasintlcalls_240507.jpg
Best international calls of Cup finish at Kansas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Track &amp; Field: USATF Championships
Christian Taylor takes his last triple jumps with eyes on final Olympics in Paris
2023 World Amateur Team Championships - Eisenhower Trophy
Vandy’s Gordon Sargent among Ben Hogan Award finalists
IndyCar Will Power pole
Despite suspensions, Team Penske IndyCar driver Will Power remains confident, determined

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept1v2_240507.jpg
Roundtable: Wells Fargo Champ, PGA Tour exemptions
nbc_dps_timberwolvesnuggetsgame2recap_240507.jpg
Edwards at tip of NBA’s ‘youth movement’
nbc_nas_kansasintlcalls_240507.jpg
Best international calls of Cup finish at Kansas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

15-year-old Shaw to make LPGA Tour debut

May 7, 2024 01:33 PM
Fresh off of winning the John Shippen Cognizant Cup to earn the chance to compete in the Cognizant Founders Cup, amateur Ashley Shaw expresses her excitement about competing with the pros.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept1v2_240507.jpg
6:11
Roundtable: Wells Fargo Champ, PGA Tour exemptions
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_shawintv_240507.jpg
5:48
15-year-old Shaw to make LPGA Tour debut
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lewishitreax_240507.jpg
8:02
Åberg withdraws from Wells Fargo Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_kordametgala_240507.jpg
7:04
Korda attends Met Gala amid historic LPGA tour run
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept2v2_240506.jpg
6:30
Koepka an underrated bet to defend PGA Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bodenhamerintv_240506.jpg
11:35
Previewing Pinehurst No. 2 setup for U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept1_240506.jpg
6:39
Roundtable: Korda’s story alongside LPGA’s best
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dayintv_240501.jpg
1:57
How winning 2023 CJ Cup Byron Nelson impacted Day
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spiethintvdiscussion_240501.jpg
4:03
Spieth channels his focus on CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woodsdiscussion_240501.jpg
4:53
Assessing Tiger’s chances at the PGA Championship
Now Playing