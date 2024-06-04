Watch Now
Hovland reflects on road to Memorial Tournament
Coming off a third place finish at the PGA Championship, Viktor Hovland joins Golf Today to share how he will look to defend his title at the Memorial Tournament.
Coming off a third place finish at the PGA Championship, Viktor Hovland joins Golf Today to share how he will look to defend his title at the Memorial Tournament.
Analyzing Saso’s ‘historic finish’ at USWO
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss Yuka Saso's "incredible display" at the U.S. Women's Open, explaining why the two-time LPGA Tour winner can rival Nelly Korda as one of golf's elite.
Scheffler ‘very focused’ after recent distractions
Scottie Scheffler spoke to Golf Today about his mental strength and focus after navigating a hectic month ahead of the Memorial Tournament.
French reflects on mental health in golf
Golf writer and creator of Monday Q Info Ryan French joins Golf Today to discuss mental health in golf, particularly addressing Grayson Murray's passing and ways we can help others deal with mental struggles.
Auburn’s Koivun wins 2024 Fred Haskins Award
Auburn freshman Jackson Koivun is presented with the 2024 Fred Haskins Award, awarded annually to the top male collegiate golfer as voted on by college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media.
Higgs looking to promote mental health awareness
Harry Higgs joins Golf Today to discuss his focus on promoting awareness to mental health in golf after the recent loss of Grayson Murray, explaining how people must check in on each other and themselves.
Thompson ‘deserves a victory lap’ after retirement
The Golf Today crew analyzes what they believe went into Lexi Thompson’s decision to retire following the 2024 LPGA season, discussing why the iconic golfer deserves a victory lap.
Golf world reacts to Thompson’s retirement
Various players react to the announcement of Lexi Thompson’s retirement following the 2024 LPGA season, explaining why the 11-time LPGA Tour winner is an "icon" in the sport.
Breaking down the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships
Brad Dalke and Brentley Romine talk over their expectations for the 2024 NCAA Men’s Golf Championships, including names to watch and how the course in Carlsbad, California can impact the participants.