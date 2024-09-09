 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2024 Rd 1 zMax Dragway Haiden Deegan closeup.jpg
2024 SMX Playoffs 250 Round 1 results, points after zMax Dragway: Haiden Deegan stretches lead
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions
Stock Up, Stock Down: Cooper Kupp an elite fantasy receiver once again
nbc_cfb_uriminnhl_240907.jpg
Iowa, Minnesota slated for Big Ten clash on NBC in college football Week 4

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_roundtable1_240909.jpg
Team USA an ‘underdog’ vs. Europe in Solheim Cup
nbc_oht_feveraces_240909.jpg
Fever vs. Aces mini-series a good ‘litmus test’
nbc_oht_libertyaces_240909.jpg
Aces fall to Liberty in potential playoff preview

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2024 Rd 1 zMax Dragway Haiden Deegan closeup.jpg
2024 SMX Playoffs 250 Round 1 results, points after zMax Dragway: Haiden Deegan stretches lead
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions
Stock Up, Stock Down: Cooper Kupp an elite fantasy receiver once again
nbc_cfb_uriminnhl_240907.jpg
Iowa, Minnesota slated for Big Ten clash on NBC in college football Week 4

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_roundtable1_240909.jpg
Team USA an ‘underdog’ vs. Europe in Solheim Cup
nbc_oht_feveraces_240909.jpg
Fever vs. Aces mini-series a good ‘litmus test’
nbc_oht_libertyaces_240909.jpg
Aces fall to Liberty in potential playoff preview

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Auburn is team to watch this 2024 NCAA golf season

September 9, 2024 04:18 PM
Golf Today looks at the upcoming 2024 NCAA golf landscape and what teams people should be watching this season.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_collegepreview_240909.jpg
2:49
Auburn is team to watch this 2024 NCAA golf season
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_roundtable1_240909.jpg
9:44
Team USA an ‘underdog’ vs. Europe in Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_burnsintv_240903.jpg
7:07
Burns confident in Team USA at Presidents Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_furykintv_240903.jpg
7:52
Furyk announces, explains US Presidents Cup picks
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_mwleeintv_240903.jpg
9:44
Lee ready to ‘dig deep’ in first Presidents Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_weirintv_240903.jpg
5:57
Weir: Our guys believe we can win Presidents Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_tourmoments_240902.jpg
8:12
Best moments from the 2024 PGA Tour season
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roryreactions_240902.jpg
4:31
McIlroy says he ‘hit a bit of a wall’ this season
Now Playing
2168454553_copy.jpg
7:33
Previewing Presidents Cup captain’s picks, rosters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_toddrexhit_240828.jpg
9:46
PGA Tour ‘is going to be forged by SSG’
Now Playing