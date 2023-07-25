Watch Now
Analyzing top names to watch at Evian Championship
Paige Mackenzie breaks down some of the top names to keep an eye on at the upcoming Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France.
Up Next
Romero taking big steps after U.S. Girls’ Junior
Romero taking big steps after U.S. Girls' Junior
U.S. Girls' Junior champion Kiara Romero relives her victory at the U.S. Girls' Junior Championship and looks ahead to the many opportunities her victory opens up for her.
Corpuz gearing up for another major run
Corpuz gearing up for another major run
Allisen Corpuz talks about how the time since her U.S. Women's Open win has moved so fast, what she's prioritizing at the Amundi Evian Championship and more.
Koch ‘speechless’ over 2023 Payne Stewart Award
Koch 'speechless' over 2023 Payne Stewart Award
Six-time PGA Tour winner Gary Koch joins Golf Today to reflect on winning the 2023 Payne Stewart Award, recognizing character, charity and sportsmanship.
Dream becomes reality for Jordan at The Open
Dream becomes reality for Jordan at The Open
Matthew Jordan talks about the personal significance of playing The Open at Royal Liverpool, where he is a member.
Weekend Movers: Harman earns historic Open margin
Weekend Movers: Harman earns historic Open margin
Brian Harman led the field in strokes gained putting and avoided almost every bunker at Royal Liverpool, giving him a historic margin of victory in The Open Championship.
Thomas’ struggles continue at The Open
Thomas' struggles continue at The Open
Golf Central looks back at Justin Thomas continuing to struggle with a missed cut in the Open Championship.
Winners who didn’t win: 2023 The Open
Winners who didn't win: 2023 The Open
Golf Today breaks down golfers who did not win The Open, but delivered strong performances to build off going forward.
Jacobsen: Rory can win ‘four or five’ more majors
Jacobsen: Rory can win 'four or five' more majors
Peter Jacobsen joins Golf Today to discuss Brian Harman's masterful short game following his win at The Open Championship, and why he has tremendous faith in Rory McIlroy's ability to continue contending for majors.
Harig discusses Harman’s stellar performance
Harig discusses Harman's stellar performance
Bob Harig joins Golf Today to discusses his takeaways from the runaway performance put on by champion Brian Harman at The Open.
Will Koepka make Ryder Cup without automatic nod?
Will Koepka make Ryder Cup without automatic nod?
The Golf Today crew measures how the U.S. and European Ryder Cup teams stack up early and predict whether Brooks Koepka would still earn a spot should he fall out of the top six, losing his automatic bid.
Mackenzie’s takeaways from 2023 golf majors
Mackenzie's takeaways from 2023 golf majors
Paige Mackenzie analyzes the 2023 major winners and discusses key moments from the season so far.