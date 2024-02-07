Watch Now
Menne feels 'more prepared' for Augusta National
Ashley Menne joins Golf Today to discuss how her experience will help when she competes in her third-straight Augusta National Women's Amateur this year.
Scheffler: ‘Different levels’ in LIV defections
Scottie Scheffler details his recent putting adjustments and shares his thoughts on a potential road back into the PGA Tour for LIV golfers.
How Tiger’s ‘competitive drive’ led him to Genesis
Dan Hicks joins Golf Today to explain why Tiger Woods' 'competitive drive' helped lead to the veteran's announcement that he'll return to competition at this year's Genesis Invitational.
Saban tees off on No. 16 at WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am
Nick Saban hits his tee shot on No. 16 during the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am and Kira K. Dixon catches up with him on the fairway to ask how he's feeling about taking part in something new during retirement.
Ashley Menne joins Golf Today to discuss how her experience will help when she competes in her third-straight Augusta National Women's Amateur this year.
Phelps picking up golf tips at TPC Scottsdale
Michael Phelps talks about the significance of the WM Phoenix Open to Scottsdale, how he takes golf events to improve his own game, using golf to help the youth with mental health and more.
Tiger commits to playing Genesis Invitational
Following Tiger Woods' announcement that he will be playing the Genesis Invitational, Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch examine what this could mean for Tiger's schedule moving forward.
Thomas embraces chaos of TPC Scottsdale’s No. 16
Justin Thomas shares why he enjoys the rowdy atmosphere at TPC Scottsdale's hole 16 and why he thinks it's a fun part of playing in the WM Phoenix Open.
The ‘rowdy runway’ of No. 16 at TPC Scottsdale
Kira K. Dixon reports from TPC Scottsdale to give a closer look at what to expect from No. 16 at the WM Phoenix Open.
WM Phoenix Open has become ‘the people’s open’
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch to discuss the development of the WM Phoenix Open into "the world's largest cocktail party," Wyndham Clark's comments on staying with the PGA Tour and more.