White and Barbaree Jr join sub-60 club in Ottawa
Philip Barbaree Jr. and Brett White join Golf Today to detail joining the under-60 club with their respective performances at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open.
Philip Barbaree Jr. and Brett White join Golf Today to detail joining the under-60 club with their respective performances at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open.
Nichols: Simply put, Woad ‘wants to be the best’
On the heels of her LPGA debut win, Lottie Woad doesn't feel any added pressure as the favorite for the AIG Women's Open, and the likes of Nelly Korda are taking notice of her "confidence" and "maturity."
Woad ‘playing best golf of any woman in the world’
Tom Abbott joins Golf Today to discuss Lottie Woad's victory at the Women's Scottish Open and how she's playing her "best golf" right now, plus Abbott looks ahead to the AIG Women’s Open.
Assessing ‘discrepancy’ for Niemann in major play
The Golf Today roundtable discusses Joaquin Niemann's struggles in major championship play related to his five-win season with LIV Golf, the "buy-in" from Tour players in Happy Gilmore 2, among other topics.
What challenges will Rolapp face as PGA Tour CEO?
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch discuss Brian Rolapp beginning his first day as PGA Tour CEO, breaking down what the former NFL executive must tackle and the challenges he will face in his new role.
James has ‘unfinished business’ in senior year
Golf Today interviews PGA University Tour No. 1 ranked Ben James of the University of Virginia. James details the outlook for his senior season and the beginnings of his golf career.
Who is going to threaten Scheffler?
Golf Today discusses Scottie Scheffler's impact on the sport and where his legacy stands, while comparing his demeanor to other elite athletes.
Playoff hopefuls can go ‘super low’ in 3M Open
Amy Rogers reports from Minnesota about the status of TPC Twin Cities, site of this week's 3M Open that will play a big role for those trying to make a charge to the FedExCup Playoffs.
Azinger reflects on bond with Stewart after award
Paul Azinger talks about the honor of winning the Payne Stewart Award, the pair's friendship, their shared love for the Ryder Cup and Stewart's legacy on and off the course.
Ryan: U.S. making Ryder Cup ‘as messy as possible’
Golf Digest's Shane Ryan reacts to a Ryder Cup rules addendum with Keegan Bradley implications and critiques the way the U.S. Ryder Cup Team has complicated the roster situation ever since choosing Bradley as captain.