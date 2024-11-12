Watch Now
'A buzz in the air' for Clark's Annika appearance
Beth Ann Nichols reports from Pelican Golf Club in Florida about Caitlin Clark's much-anticipated appearance at the LPGA's Annika pro-am, her yearslong love for golf and the impact it could have on the sport at large.
Roundtable: Reduced PGA Tour fields a good idea?
The Golf Today roundtable considers the PGA Tour's new rule proposals -- particularly about reduced field sizes -- along with how to fix the FedExCup Fall, Rory McIlroy's comments on the playoff and more.
McNealy unpacks inequity of points earned on Tour
Maverick McNealy joins Golf Today to provide insight into his methodology of inequity found in the FedEx Cup points system and his role on the PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council.
Korda set to pair with Clark for The ANNIKA Pro-Am
The Golf Today crew prepares for the ANNIKA Pro-Am by reviewing Nelly Korda's LPGA Tour season, previewing her pairing with WNBA star Caitlin Clark and the keys to success in the upcoming tournament.
McIlroy leads Race to Dubai despite ‘sloppiness’
The Golf Today crew discusses how Rory McIlroy's performance at the 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship was a representation of his season as whole, with ups and downs as he leads the Race to Dubai.
What is Tour’s goal with field reduction proposal?
The Golf Today roundtable unpacks the upcoming decision regarding the PGA Tour's proposal on reducing field sizes for events, the "issues" that may arise as a result, and much more.
Lincicome explains retirement from full-time golf
Brittany Lincicome joins Golf Today to talk about her retirement from full-time, professional golf, reflect on her career and more.
Harrington: PGA Tour’s new proposal is ‘terrible’
Padraig Harrington joins Golf Today to discuss the PGA Tour's proposed changes to field sizes, exemptions and the removal of the Monday Qualifiers.
Lindblad reflects on jump to professional golf
Legendary LSU golfer Ingrid Lindblad, a 24-year-old native of Sweden, joined Golf Today to talk about her transition from college to professional golf after earning her LPGA Tour card for 2025.