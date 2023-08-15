Watch Now
Cole excited to stick in playoffs as a rookie
Eric Cole reflects on the success of his rookie year on the PGA Tour and the long road to get there before looking ahead to the BMW Championship.
Who will stand out at U.S. Amateur?
John Wood joins Golf Today to preview the U.S. Amateur, from players to watch to challenges posed by Cherry Hills.
Rodgers looks to finish strong season on high note
Patrick Rodgers joins Golf Today to discuss the steps he has taken this season to improve his game and the changes coming to the PGA Tour.
Pressure, rain are on for BMW Championship
Todd Lewis talks with players on the bubble of the cutdown approaching the BMW Championship about their strategy in trying to make it to East Lake for the Tour Championship.
St. Andrews welcomes collegiate competition
Laurie Watson, director of engagement at St. Andrews Links, talks about the venue hosting the St. Andrews Links Collegiate and how the event can serve as a showcase for the Jubilee Course.
Cook reflects on U.S. Amateur win, keys to success
John Cook reflects on his success as an amateur golfer before sharing some advice for amateurs ahead of the weekend's championship.
Missed putt was pivotal moment in Glover’s career
Todd Lewis goes inside the story of Lucas Glover's putting overhaul, which started on YouTube and in his garage, lived through one particularly dejecting miss and ultimately led to back-to-back PGA Tour wins.
Rahm ready to succeed again at BMW Championship
Jon Rahm talks about what has changed for him since he won the BMW Championship in 2020 and how he is looking to finish strong in the FedExCup Playoffs.
Glover makes big move in the FedEx Cup standings
Lucas Glover earned back-to-back wins after claiming victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and made a huge leap to No. 4 in the FedExCup standings.
How serious is Mickelson’s alleged golf gambling?
Golf Today welcomes Jaime Diaz for a roundtable discussion about Lucas Glover's chances to earn a spot on the Ryder Cup team, the severity of the gambling allegations against Phil Mickelson and PGA loyalty compensation.
PGA Tour returns to Chicago for BMW Championship
PointsBet sportsbook senior editor Teddy Greenstein joins Golf Today to discuss Chicago's golf scene and tackle some Windy City trivia ahead of the upcoming BMW Championship.
Schofill wins Women’s Amateur despite 4 a.m. alarm
Megan Schofill joins Golf Today to discuss the emotions of her U.S. Women's Amateur win, her future golf plans, her various superstitions and her boyfriend/caddie's 4 a.m. alarm on the morning of the final round.