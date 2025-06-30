Collin comments, broadcaster ball search, tantrums

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Rays v Kansas City Royals
Athletics at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 30
Red Sox bats break out with 18 hits, end six-game losing streak with rout of Blue Jays
Reds at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 30
MotoAmerica SB 2025 Rd 04 Ridge Josh Herrin Cameron Beaubier 02 - Brian J Nelson.jpg
Josh Herrin secures Superbike championship lead with Ridge Motorsports sweep
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_oht_glennpride_250630.jpg
Glenn reflects on the importance of Pride Month
nbc_roto_mlbwins_250630.jpg
Dodgers ‘best bet’ for most regular season wins
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250630.jpg
Collier is only bet to win WNBA MVP despite odds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Rays v Kansas City Royals
Athletics at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 30
Red Sox bats break out with 18 hits, end six-game losing streak with rout of Blue Jays
Reds at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 30
MotoAmerica SB 2025 Rd 04 Ridge Josh Herrin Cameron Beaubier 02 - Brian J Nelson.jpg
Josh Herrin secures Superbike championship lead with Ridge Motorsports sweep
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_oht_glennpride_250630.jpg
Glenn reflects on the importance of Pride Month
nbc_roto_mlbwins_250630.jpg
Dodgers ‘best bet’ for most regular season wins
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250630.jpg
Collier is only bet to win WNBA MVP despite odds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Collin comments, broadcaster ball search, tantrums

June 30, 2025 12:31 PM
Todd Lewis, Taylor Zarzour and Golf Today talk about what's really behind Collin Morikawa's media frustration, Padraig Harrington expecting a broadcaster to aid his search and the rise of player tantrums on the tee box.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept2_250630.jpg
5:51
Collin comments, broadcaster ball search, tantrums
Now Playing
greiner_site.jpg
1:25
Morikawa: Was ‘on a different page’ than Greiner
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amywithkeegan_250625.jpg
11:16
Can (and should) Bradley be captain and player?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorytalk_250625.jpg
4:39
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_leeintv_250624.jpg
6:29
Lee enjoys ‘challenge’ of major championship golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rickie_250624.jpg
6:46
Fowler reflects on 2023 Rocket Classic victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wagnerhendersonv2_250624.jpg
2:00
Henderson shares secret driving weapon with Wagner
Now Playing
nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250624.jpg
8:09
Bradley can ‘leave imprint’ as Ryder Cup captain
Now Playing
keegan_site.jpg
8:41
‘Impressed’ with how Bradley has handled himself
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_amandablumenherst_250623.jpg
7:47
Lee’s mental approach ‘incredible’ at KPMG Women’s
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_aldrichinterviews_250629.jpg
05:07
Potgieter’s first PGA Tour win ‘a grind’
nbc_golf_greyserman_250629.jpg
03:22
Greyserman: ‘Wasn’t my time’ after playoff loss
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250628.jpg
01:07
Can Potgieter seal the deal on first PGA Tour win?
nbc_golf_gc_potgieterintvdesk_250628.jpg
02:33
Potgieter: ‘Anything can happen’ on Sunday
nbc_golf_morikawaandhlsv2_250627.jpg
05:43
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
nbc_gc_willgordonsegment_250627.jpg
02:52
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish
nbc_golf_jakeknappv2_250627.jpg
06:17
Knapp shoots course record 61 at Rocket Classic
lee_site.jpg
06:43
HLs: Lee opens Rocket Classic with brilliant 63
collin_site.jpg
05:08
Is ‘searching’ Morikawa changing too much?
nbc_golf_piotreport_250624.jpg
02:50
Piot carves path from LIV Golf back to PGA Tour
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250624.jpg
02:57
PGA Tour members ‘more aware’ of FedExCup bubble
nbc_golf_gcpodsigevents_250622.jpg
08:02
Were PGA Tour 2025 signature events successful?
tommy_site.jpg
03:00
Fleetwood: Loss ‘the worst way that it could go’
nbc_golf_pgatchampions_250622.jpg
01:29
HLs: Jiménez tops Alker in dramatic Kaulig playoff
nbc_golf_minjeeonset_250622.jpg
09:05
Lee: Used ‘reverse psychology’ to win KPMG Women’s
nbc_golf_keeganonset_250622.jpg
10:45
Bradley opens door on picking himself to Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_minjeeandcourseconditions_250622.jpg
04:58
Lee ‘kept it together,’ showed mettle for KPMG win
nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
01:17
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
leethumbnailswap.jpg
04:05
Lee’s 3 under KPMG Women’s Round 3 ‘remarkable’
nbc_golf_kpmgthompson_250621.jpg
01:13
Thompson proud of resolve after ‘nightmare’ start
nbc_golf_tommysoundandreax_250621.jpg
03:38
Fleetwood showing full game as he seeks first win
nbc_golf_courseconditions_250621.jpg
10:28
Intense winds test KPMG Women’s field in Round 3
nbc_golf_kpmgdiscussion_250621.jpg
09:42
Unpacking ‘brutal’ course setup at PGA Frisco
nbc_golf_justinthomasgc_250620.jpg
05:17
Thomas using ‘creativity’ to fuel Travelers rise
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegmentv2_250620.jpg
03:47
Scheffler enters Travelers Round 3 in good shape
nbc_golf_nellykordagolfcentral_250619.jpg
05:47
Korda liking position after even-par first round
rory_site.jpg
03:10
HLs: Rory rides momentum to open Travelers strong
scottie_site.jpg
06:54
The ‘Scheffler we know’ back in Travelers Round 1
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250618.jpg
01:32
Spaun: ‘Things have settled down’ after U.S. Open
nbc_golf_timwalsh_250618.jpg
03:13
Walsh details KPMG Women’s historic purse increase

Latest Clips

nbc_oht_glennpride_250630.jpg
02:55
Glenn reflects on the importance of Pride Month
nbc_roto_mlbwins_250630.jpg
01:36
Dodgers ‘best bet’ for most regular season wins
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250630.jpg
01:31
Collier is only bet to win WNBA MVP despite odds
nbc_dps_acebaileydiscussion_250630.jpg
03:50
‘Damage feels like it’s done’ with Bailey in Utah
nbc_dps_davidpurduminterviewreax_250630.jpg
10:57
Why Beasley’s gambling allegations are ‘red flag’
nbc_dps_malikbeasleyinvestigation_250630.jpg
03:05
Pistons’ Beasley investigation questions prop bets
lukalebron.jpg
11:42
LeBron’s opt-in signals new era in Los Angeles
nbc_moto_superbikespodiumintvs_250629.jpg
06:02
What Superbike riders said after The Ridge
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd4_250629.jpg
12:40
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Final Round
nbc_moto_superbikesridgerace2_250629.jpg
08:10
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, The Ridge Race 2
nbc_golf_lpgadowfinalrd_250629.jpg
11:13
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Final Round
nbc_soc_usaire_250629.jpg
11:31
Highlights: USWNT v. Ireland, Match 2 (En Español)
nbc_soc_usagoal4_250629.jpg
52
Thompson clinches another 4-0 USWNT win v. Ireland
nbc_soc_usagoal3_250629.jpg
01:18
Ryan extends USWNT lead over Ireland to 3-0
nbc_soc_usagoal2_250629.jpg
01:17
Rodriguez doubles USWNT’s lead over Ireland
nbc_golf_pga_padraigharrington_250629.jpg
01:34
Harrington: Had ‘right breaks’ at U.S. Senior Open
nbc_golf_pga_ussenioropenrd4hl_250629.jpg
07:45
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Final Round
nbc_soc_usagoal1_250629.jpg
01:03
Biyendolo volleys USWNT up 1-0 over Ireland
nbc_golf_dpwthighlights_250629.jpg
03:01
Highlights: 2025 Italian Open, Final Round
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250629.jpg
02:06
Cup drivers recap Atlanta race won by Elliott
nbc_nas_cupatlanta_250628.jpg
14:42
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta
the_wick_338.jpg
25:48
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 5, The Wick 338
nbc_moto_superbikeridgerace1_250628.jpg
07:19
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, The Ridge Race 1
cink.jpg
11:49
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_lpga_dowround3hl_250628.jpg
07:08
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd3_250628.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Third Round
nbc_moto_ridersaid_250628.jpg
09:48
What riders said after The Wick 338
250_recap_southwick.jpg
08:41
Deegan earns ‘pressure free’ Southwick sweep
450_recap_southwick.jpg
08:26
Jett’s execution at gate drop commands Round 5 win
nbc_moto_kitchenintv_250628.jpg
46
Kitchen overcame ‘too much fluid’ for podium