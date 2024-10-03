 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day One
Darren Fichart leads as golf’s power players compete in Scotland
NHL: Preseason-New York Islanders at New York Rangers
USA Hockey honors Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau with helmet decal
generic_1920_golf_ball_pin.jpg
Indonesia’s Randy Bintang leads Asia-Pacific Am with Masters, Open invites on the line

Top Clips

nbc_golf_deskdiscussion_241003.jpg
Monahan, Al-Rumayyan play in same group in pro-am
nbc_csu_coltsatjags_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_dolphinsatpats_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day One
Darren Fichart leads as golf’s power players compete in Scotland
NHL: Preseason-New York Islanders at New York Rangers
USA Hockey honors Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau with helmet decal
generic_1920_golf_ball_pin.jpg
Indonesia’s Randy Bintang leads Asia-Pacific Am with Masters, Open invites on the line

Top Clips

nbc_golf_deskdiscussion_241003.jpg
Monahan, Al-Rumayyan play in same group in pro-am
nbc_csu_coltsatjags_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_dolphinsatpats_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 1

October 3, 2024 12:57 PM
Check out the best shots and top moments from the first round of action in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews' Old Course, the Championship Course at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns in Scotland.
Up Next
nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_241003.jpg
4:59
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_dunhilllinkschampionship_241002.jpg
8:31
DP World Tour top stars set to compete at Dunhill
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lukelist_241001.jpg
7:33
List pushing himself to improve in his 40s
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_johnwood_241001.jpg
10:20
Wood: Leave Presidents Cup alone, but PIF deal key
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_austinintv_241001.jpg
11:41
Austin discusses lack of distinction in men’s golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtableprescup_240930.jpg
7:01
Lack of INT team depth makes for uneven Pres. Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rahmroundtable_240930.jpg
3:34
Rahm looking to maintain eligibility for Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_9bestshotspc_240930.jpg
3:13
Highlights: Best shots from 2024 Presidents Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_omeararetiring_v2_240916.jpg
12:46
O’Meara announces retirement from pro golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_solheimreacs_240916.jpg
7:08
Stupples: LPGA’s Solheim Cup struggles ‘bad form’
Now Playing