van Rooyen back at site of emotional '23 WWT Champ
Ahead of this year's event, Erik van Rooyen joins Golf Today to reflect on the emotional 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, which he won in his friend Jon "Trazzy" Trasamar's final days.
McIlroy as forthcoming as ever with the media
Rory McIlroy was typically honest ahead of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, touching on his focus on his swing as well as the impact of the U.S. presidential election on PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations.
Ahead of this year's event, Erik van Rooyen joins Golf Today to reflect on the emotional 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, which he won in his friend Jon "Trazzy" Trasamar's final days.
O’Neal reflects on first PGA Tour Champions win
Tim O'Neal joins Golf Today to talk about the meaning of his Dominion Energy Charity Classic win and his journey to his first PGA Tour Champions victory.
Clark preparing for LPGA pro-am at The Annika
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss some of the biggest storylines surrounding the LPGA Tour, including Ruoning Yin winning the Maybank Championship and Caitlin Clark's upcoming LPGA pro-am appearance.
PGA Tour golfers have ‘concerns’ about proposal
Brentley Romine, Todd Lewis, and Rex Hoggard join the Golf Today roundtable discussion to break down how PGA Tour players feel about the latest proposed changes that could come into play in 2026.
Discussing proposed changes to the 2026 PGA TOUR
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to discuss the PGA Tour's proposal to reduce field size and change eligibility in 2026, which will go before the policy board in November.
Echavarria, An top Golf Today’s shots of the week
Relive some of the best shots from a weekend of golf, where some of the world's best golfers put on a show at the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship and the LPGA Maybank Championship.
Lavner: PGA Tour should ‘trim’ FedExCup Fall slate
The Golf Today roundtable discusses where the PGA Tour's FedExCup Fall needs to see some structural changes, including the overall format and sponsor exemptions.
DeChambeau, Ko up for Golf Today shot of the year
Eamon Lynch, Matt Adams and the Golf Today staff each put forth their picks for the golf shot of the year, with Bryson Dechambeau, Lydia Ko and Robert MacIntyre each earning nominations.