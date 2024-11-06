 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ashlyn Watkins
South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins has charges against her dismissed
Zheng Qinwen
Zheng Qinwen routs Jasmine Paolini to advance to semifinals at WTA Finals
Billy Napier
Florida finds its footing under coach Billy Napier. It should be enough to earn him a 4th year

Top Clips

nbc_csu_dratkings_241106.jpg
Verse a deserved heavy favorite to win NFL DROY
nbc_gt_rorysegment_241106.jpg
McIlroy as forthcoming as ever with the media
nbc_ffhh_whoseatingood_241106.jpg
‘Sell high’ on Stevenson ahead of Bears matchup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

van Rooyen back at site of emotional '23 WWT Champ

November 6, 2024 12:23 PM
Ahead of this year's event, Erik van Rooyen joins Golf Today to reflect on the emotional 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, which he won in his friend Jon "Trazzy" Trasamar's final days.
Up Next
nbc_gt_rorysegment_241106.jpg
11:55
McIlroy as forthcoming as ever with the media
Now Playing
nbc_gt_rooyenintv_241106.jpg
7:51
van Rooyen back at site of emotional ’23 WWT Champ
Now Playing
nbc_golf_timonealintv_241030.jpg
5:53
O’Neal reflects on first PGA Tour Champions win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bethann_241030.jpg
5:32
Clark preparing for LPGA pro-am at The Annika
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roundtable_241030.jpg
8:40
PGA Tour golfers have ‘concerns’ about proposal
Now Playing
nbc_golf_changesdiscussion_241029.jpg
11:46
Discussing proposed changes to the 2026 PGA TOUR
Now Playing
nbc_golf_shotsoftheweekv2_241028.jpg
3:26
Echavarria, An top Golf Today’s shots of the week
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fedexfallv2_241028.jpg
8:20
Lavner: PGA Tour should ‘trim’ FedExCup Fall slate
Now Playing
nbc_golf_shotsoftheyear_241028.jpg
4:12
DeChambeau, Ko up for Golf Today shot of the year
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tomkimdiscussion_241028.jpg
5:12
Is Kim’s locker damage a big deal?
Now Playing