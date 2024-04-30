 Skip navigation
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
2020 AL MVP José Abreu to be optioned by Astros to spring training facility in Florida
GOLF: MAY 15 PGA - AT&T Byron Nelson
How to watch the PGA Tour’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Kyle Petty ‘amazed, humbled’ by continued support for Kyle Petty Charity Ride

‘How over is ‘over’’ for the Lakers?
How Penix Jr. could make things ‘awkward’ in ATL
SX 2024: Philadelphia Round 15 best moments

Attention turns to Spieth after Zalatoris setback

April 30, 2024 04:22 PM
Rex Hoggard joins the Golf Today crew to discuss Will Zalatoris' withdrawing from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson after a back flare-up, expectations for Jordan Spieth and more.
5:38
Attention turns to Spieth after Zalatoris setback
5:40
Russell has more to show after ‘unreal’ few weeks
5:13
Roundtable: Is Scheffler, Korda’s play being lost?
1:44
Cantlay, Schauffele ‘comfortable’ playing together
5:41
Brother combos excited for Zurich Classic
10:58
McIlroy uncertain on a return to policy board
4:48
Green motivated by Olympics, Korda’s dominance
10:48
Cink views hosting opportunity as a ‘mulligan’
10:01
Is Rory’s return to Tour Policy Board a surprise?
9:58
Weir picks International Presidents Cup captains
