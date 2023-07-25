 Skip navigation
Taulia Tagovailoa
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Maryland Terrapins
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MX Washougal 2023 Ty Masterpool leaps into the trees.jpg
SuperMotocross: Chasing the playoff bubble
  • Dan Beaver
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers
Panthers agree to three-year extension for forward Eetu Luostarinen

nbc_dps_dpondeshaunwatson_230725.jpg
Watson can't be blaming media for his own mistakes
nbc_dps_dponsaquonbarkley_230725.jpg
Is Barkley's deal a win for Giants RB?
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_230725.jpg
Simms: Hype 'should be real' about the Jets

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Finau hoping to find spark again at 3M Open

July 25, 2023 02:47 PM
Amy Rodger reports from the 3M Open, where Tony Finau is hoping his physical strength will carry him through the tournament and the rest of the season.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_romerointv_23072.jpg
4:19
Romero taking big steps after U.S. Girls’ Junior
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_paigemckenzie_230727.jpg
4:11
Analyzing top names to watch at Evian Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_corpuz_230727.jpg
5:40
Corpuz gearing up for another major run
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_garykochintv_230725230725.jpg
10:13
Koch ‘speechless’ over 2023 Payne Stewart Award
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_matthewjordanintv_230725.jpg
7:15
Dream becomes reality for Jordan at The Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_7-24penske_230724.jpg
1:39
Weekend Movers: Harman earns historic Open margin
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_thomasstruggles_230724.jpg
7:50
Thomas’ struggles continue at The Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_winnerswhodidntwin_230724.jpg
0:46
Winners who didn’t win: 2023 The Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jacobsenint_230724.jpg
10:55
Jacobsen: Rory can win ‘four or five’ more majors
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_harrigint_230724.jpg
6:07
Harig discusses Harman’s stellar performance
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rydercupstandingsandpreview_230724.jpg
5:19
Will Koepka make Ryder Cup without automatic nod?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_majortakeaways_230724.jpg
6:00
Mackenzie’s takeaways from 2023 golf majors
Now Playing