 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Finals-Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty
WNBA players union decides to opt out of current collective bargaining agreement
Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso stunned as Mets eliminated, unsure of future heading into free agency
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani heads to World Series for first time, achieving goal he had when signing with Dodgers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsenalliverpoolpreview_241021.jpg
Arsenal must overcome ‘mental hurdle’ v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_hughesglasnerintv_241021.jpg
Crystal Palace having ‘tough times at the moment’
nbc_pl_woodintv_241021.jpg
Wood reacts to Forest’s win v. Crystal Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Finals-Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty
WNBA players union decides to opt out of current collective bargaining agreement
Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso stunned as Mets eliminated, unsure of future heading into free agency
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani heads to World Series for first time, achieving goal he had when signing with Dodgers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsenalliverpoolpreview_241021.jpg
Arsenal must overcome ‘mental hurdle’ v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_hughesglasnerintv_241021.jpg
Crystal Palace having ‘tough times at the moment’
nbc_pl_woodintv_241021.jpg
Wood reacts to Forest’s win v. Crystal Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Woodland takes step in comeback with top-10 finish

October 21, 2024 04:21 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discuss the ZOZO Championship's fit in the FedExCup Fall schedule, Gary Woodland's top-10 finish at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open and rising Ryder Cup ticket prices.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_lpgaroundtable_241021.jpg
7:36
Is Green the most underrated golfer on LPGA Tour?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablepart2_241021.jpg
8:59
Is TGL missing opportunity with Tiger, Rory?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_241021.jpg
7:17
Woodland takes step in comeback with top-10 finish
Now Playing
matt_mccarty.jpg
13:29
McCarty continues rise with first PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_noahgoodwin_241009.jpg
7:50
Goodwin trusting process that earned PGA Tour card
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ronsirakhit_241009.jpg
7:00
Korda’s dominant year will lead to Rolex award
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amyrogers_241009.jpg
6:05
PGA Tour returns to Utah for 1st time in 61 years
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bradleydeskintvv2_241008.jpg
8:58
Bradley: Ryder Cup captaincy comes first
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_blakeintv_241008.jpg
9:37
Blake’s 500th start ‘something you can’t dream up’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_241008.jpg
14:28
How will Bradley experiment go at Ryder Cup?
Now Playing