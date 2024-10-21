Watch Now
Woodland takes step in comeback with top-10 finish
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discuss the ZOZO Championship's fit in the FedExCup Fall schedule, Gary Woodland's top-10 finish at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open and rising Ryder Cup ticket prices.
Is Green the most underrated golfer on LPGA Tour?
Golf Today discusses whether Hannah Green is one of the most underrated golfers on the LPGA Tour, Nelly Korda's health status and Caitlin Clark playing in the pro-am at The Annika.
Is TGL missing opportunity with Tiger, Rory?
Rex and Lav join Golf Today to discuss the TGL's schedule release, J.T. Poston's advanced length off the tee and more.
McCarty continues rise with first PGA Tour win
Matt McCarty turned his momentum from the Korn Ferry Tour into a victory at the Black Desert Championship in just his third PGA Tour start.
Goodwin trusting process that earned PGA Tour card
Noah Goodwin reflects on his nerve-racking battle for a PGA Tour card at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and his approach competing at the highest level during the 2025 season.
Korda’s dominant year will lead to Rolex award
Golf Channel contributor Ron Sirak joins Golf Today to discuss the latest on the LPGA Tour, including Nelly Korda's incredible year and the season-long award race.
PGA Tour returns to Utah for 1st time in 61 years
Golf Today's Amy Rogers spoke with Ken Yates, superintendent at the Black Desert Resort, to discuss how the venue is preparing to host the Black Desert Championship on the PGA Tour.
Bradley: Ryder Cup captaincy comes first
Keegan Bradley chats with the Golf Today team about the concept of being a playing captain at the 2025 Ryder Cup, the challenges facing the U.S. team at Bethpage Black and more.
Blake’s 500th start ‘something you can’t dream up’
Jay Don Blake joins Golf Today ahead of his 500th start on the PGA Tour, coming at the Black Desert Championship, and shares the emotions of this milestone and his expectations for the event at 65 years old.