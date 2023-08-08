 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2023 Washougal Jett Lawrence arms high at finish line.jpg
Unadilla Motocross by the numbers: Jett Lawrence could clinch Pro Motocross championship
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Travis Kelce
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide Teasers Hub
Syndication: The Record
5 Running Backs with League-Winning Potential

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_alexfitzpatrickintv_230808.jpg
Alex Fitzpatrick’s ‘hard work paying off’
nbc_golf_gt_lucasgloverintv_230808.jpg
Glover’s mindset helping reignite putting game
nbc_golf_gt_jonrahmintvv2_230808.jpg
Rahm: 2024 schedule will have a ‘better cadence’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2023 Washougal Jett Lawrence arms high at finish line.jpg
Unadilla Motocross by the numbers: Jett Lawrence could clinch Pro Motocross championship
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Travis Kelce
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide Teasers Hub
Syndication: The Record
5 Running Backs with League-Winning Potential

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_alexfitzpatrickintv_230808.jpg
Alex Fitzpatrick’s ‘hard work paying off’
nbc_golf_gt_lucasgloverintv_230808.jpg
Glover’s mindset helping reignite putting game
nbc_golf_gt_jonrahmintvv2_230808.jpg
Rahm: 2024 schedule will have a ‘better cadence’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Harman still 'set in his ways' after Open win

August 8, 2023 12:35 PM
Champion Golfer of the Year Brian Harman joins Golf Today to detail what it was like to win the Claret Jug and his expectations moving forward at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_alexfitzpatrickintv_230808.jpg
6:55
Alex Fitzpatrick’s ‘hard work paying off’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lucasgloverintv_230808.jpg
6:17
Glover’s mindset helping reignite putting game
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jonrahmintvv2_230808.jpg
5:13
Rahm: 2024 schedule will have a ‘better cadence’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_johnsonwagner_230807.jpg
11:10
Wagner: Signature events should be more accessible
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_justinleonard_230807.jpg
11:36
Leonard recalls Southwind wins, previews St. Jude
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tylerdennisintv_230807.jpg
16:55
Dennis expecting a ‘compelling’ 2024 season
Now Playing
2024schedule.jpg
2:44
PGA Tour announces 2024 events and adjustments
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_sophiapopov_230807.jpg
8:49
Popov: ‘New life perspective’ in becoming a mother
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lucasglover_230807.jpg
4:20
Glover: Mindset switch authored Wyndham win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_justinthomas_230807.jpg
5:32
Is Thomas resurging despite missing playoffs?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_modellocalrule_230807.jpg
9:09
PGA of America pushes back on proposed MLR
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcpod_gchitv2_230802.jpg
3:33
Who are the standout players from the season?
Now Playing